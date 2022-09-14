Qventus Engages Amendola for Strategic PR and Marketing Services

Award-winning Healthcare IT PR Agency and Care Operations Automation Leader Partner to Bring World-Class Operations to Health Systems

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare and technology public relations and marketing agency, announced that Qventus, the leader in AI-powered software for care operations automation, has selected the firm to amplify client successes and industry best practices.

Qventus knows manual operational processes are holding health systems back from improving resource utilization, reducing staff workload, and growing strategic revenue. To address these challenges, health systems across the country are automating their care operations — the operational activities involved in the delivery of care, such as OR access and growth, discharge planning, and more. Qventus provides AI-powered automation software that simplifies everything from growing OR revenue to improving discharge planning and transitions of care.

"It can be challenging for health systems to understand the enormous strategic, operational, and financial value they can attain by automating care operations. We needed an agency with a deep knowledge of healthcare IT to help us tell the story of what's possible," said Greg Schneider, Chief Marketing Officer, Qventus. "Amendola is a proven PR leader in the healthcare and healthcare IT space. They have the expertise, energy and industry connections to tell our story."

Qventus, which is based in Mountain View, Calif., earlier this year raised $50 million in growth capital, an investment that will allow it to expand its technology to additional hospitals and health systems across the United States.

"Eliminating waste and achieving greater operational efficiencies is essential for hospitals and health systems to remain fiscally sound. Qventus has shown it can help its clients accomplish that," said agency CEO Jodi Amendola. "Working with companies whose services truly benefit the industry makes our job more rewarding and fulfilling."

Amendola, which beat out multiple agencies in an extensive review, is implementing a comprehensive media and communications plan for Qventus that will showcase the company's current technology and services, new offerings, accomplishments, customer wins, and industry partnerships.

About Amendola

Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry's best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com , and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Qventus

Qventus is the leading provider of AI-based software for care operations automation. Integrating with EHRs, the Qventus platform uses AI, machine learning, and behavioral science to power best-practice solutions for inpatient, perioperative, emergency department, and command center settings. As a partner to leading health systems and hospitals across the country, including Boston Medical Center, M Health Fairview, Saint Luke's Health System, ThedaCare, and UAMS Health, Qventus delivers proven outcomes, including 30-50% fewer excess days, 1 full day reduction in length of stay, and over 2 new cases added per operating room per month. For more, visit www.qventus.com .

