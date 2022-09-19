TradeZero and Benzinga Expand their Partnership through New Features for End Users

DETROIT, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, one of the fastest-growing private media companies in the US, is partnering with TradeZero to share Insider Trades and Company Logos with retail investors.

Benzinga launched its Insider Trades Data API in the second quarter of 2022. The dataset provides insight around the purchase and sale of company shares by their employees. This information can be used by retail investors to get a feel for employee sentiment and outlook.

Benzinga's Logos Endpoint is one of Benzinga's newest products, helping brokerages bring life to their UI and helping retail investors better identify the companies that they invest in.

"TradeZero is my favorite brokerage for shorting, they consistently innovate and take care of their people" said Andrew Lebbos, Benzinga's Vice President of Licensing. "We're excited to expand our partnership with TradeZero, helping their users better understand what company executives are doing with their shares."

About Benzinga

In bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, Benzinga delivers directly to users, through its own platform, among those provided by big-name institutions, brokerages, and news outlets, high-quality, low-cost, timely content.

Its core product portfolio consists of newswires, analytics software, and data services that are easy to consume and help users better act on market intelligence.

In helping investors achieve the next stage of their growth, Benzinga also hosts in-person thought leadership, networking, and educational events.

