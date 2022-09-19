Travel Oregon Showcases State's Regions and Attractions in National Advertising Campaign: Extraordinary is Ordinary

Campaign to help boost economic impact during shoulder season travel by providing inspiration for visiting Oregon's seven regions

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oregon Tourism Commission, dba Travel Oregon , has initiated its second push of its advertising campaign, Extraordinary is Ordinary . Promoting the state's stunning natural beauty, the campaign is set to drive tourism to its seven geographical regions and help to continue the state's recovery from the pandemic while supporting shoulder season travel. The campaign, produced by the creative team at Portland's Wieden + Kennedy, kicked off with national broadcast commercials and global exposure during the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 this past July. The strategy behind the fall campaign is to reengage with the audiences reached this summer and invite them to visit during shoulder season.

"Oregon is a state where you can feel and experience things you can't anywhere else," said Todd Davidson, Travel Oregon CEO. "It's a place where beauty is commonplace and even the most ordinary things provide magical experiences. The campaign is designed to inspire travel during the fall and winter season — a traditionally lesser traveled time — and future travel being planned for next spring and summer."

Creative for the campaign extends to every corner of the state and reminds visitors and residents alike of all that is extraordinary in Oregon with a whimsical take on three ubiquitous elements: rocks, water and soil. The video campaign combines live-action footage of real places and people with mixed media settings, as well as innovative animation techniques such as puppetry, Claymation and stop-motion. The digitally painted sets — called "matte paintings" in TV/film productions — were created by internationally recognized artist Simone De Salvatore, whose work has been featured in shows like "Game of Thrones" and in Wes Anderson films like "Grand Budapest Hotel."

Homegrown brands are represented in several of the scenes including Trew Gear, Columbia Sportwear and Pendleton. The bowl of ramen is based on the signature dish at Portland's Afuri restaurant, and the beer is an actual beer from Beaverton's Great Notion Brewing, called "Ripe," a hazy IPA. The full list of real-life locations featured in the campaign include:

ROCKS

Paulina Peak

Timberline Lodge

Mt. Hood and Mt. Jefferson, as well two of the three peaks of the Three Sisters

Sumpter Valley Railroad

Blue Basin and John Day Fossil Beds

WATER

Crater Lake

Clear Lake

Rogue River

Willamette Valley

Portland bridges and Portland Oregon Sign

Afuri

Great Notion

Portland Spirit

Dragon Boats

SOIL

Detering Orchard

Le Mera Gardens

Analemma Farms

Columbia River Gorge

Carman Ranch

Wallowa Mountains

Marys Peak

"There's not a day that goes by that we aren't mesmerized and caused to become deeply curious about the land that we farm and the landscape we live in," said Kris Fade, co-owner of Analemma Wines. "How the vines grow in this incredible environment is a story we tell our guests every day, and one that Travel Oregon's "Extraordinary is Ordinary" campaign captures the essence of perfectly."

Take a look at the "Extraordinary is Ordinary" Toolkit and a behind the scenes glimpse of how the campaign was made.

About Travel Oregon

The Oregon Tourism Commission, dba Travel Oregon , is a semi-independent state agency whose mission is to inspire travel that uplifts Oregon communities. Collaborating with stakeholders to align as stewards of Oregon, we work to optimize economic opportunity, advance equity and respect the ecosystems, cultures and places that make Oregon… Oregon. Travel Oregon aims to improve Oregonians' quality of life by strengthening the economic impacts of the state's $10.9 billion tourism industry, which employs more than 100,000 Oregonians.

View original content to download multimedia:

