Hawaiian Breeze Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY® flavor Selected by Fans

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Say "Aloha" to the newest 5-hour ENERGY shot flavor, Hawaiian Breeze. Perfect for early morning hikes or during late-night luaus, it features passionfruit, orange and guava flavors. Selected by fans, Hawaiian Breeze Flavor Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY is available in 6-, 12- and 24-count packs on 5-hourENERGY.com beginning Sept. 6, 2022.

The makers of 5-hour ENERGY products recently held a promotion in which fans were invited to vote on one of three flavors for the next extra strength shot. Voters could also choose to write in their own flavor, but the island-inspired Hawaiian Breeze flavor was a clear winner with more than 50 percent of the more than half-million votes received.

"Our fans were very excited to have a say in the 5-hour ENERGY next flavor and cast their votes," said Jeff Sigouin, president and chief operations officer of 5-hour ENERGY. "The new Hawaiian Breeze Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY shot will have fans ready to set sail on their next adventure with a taste that is pure paradise."

During the month of September, 5-hourENERGY.com visitors will have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive Hawaiian Breeze-themed hat from the website. The cotton bucket hat is reversible, featuring colors and designs from the newly launched flavor.

The new Hawaiian Breeze flavor will also be featured on "5-hour ENERGY Charge Up Your Summer Sweepstakes" displays and supported by national advertising in early 2023. The 5-hour ENERGY Charge Up Your Summer Sweepstakes will give customers a chance to enter to win an electric ATV. Displays with Hawaiian Breeze will be in convenience and retail stores nationwide. Additional Hawaiian Breeze-themed 5-hour ENERGY-branded merchandise will be available for fans to purchase during this promotion.

About 5-hour ENERGY®

Living Essentials launched its 5-hour ENERGY brand in 2004. The effective formula is found in its iconic shot and a 16-ounce carbonated drink. Trusted by hard-working people to get them through a hectic day, 5-hour ENERGY products are widely available in convenience, grocery, retail, club stores, and online outlets.

