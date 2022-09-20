National Philanthropy Leader Joins Lumina as Vice President for Equity, Culture, and Talent

Newly Created Position to Advance Lumina's Equity-First Approach

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina Foundation has named Linh C. Nguyen, a national leader in talent development, organizational effectiveness, and philanthropic strategy, its first vice president of equity, culture, and talent.

Nguyen will lead Lumina's racial equity efforts, supporting strategies that embed the pursuit of equity in foundation grantmaking and operations while tracking progress. He will nurture the foundation's organizational culture and develop internal talent in ways that increase diversity, improve inclusion and belonging, and eliminate racial disparities.

"Linh's experience across a broad spectrum of human resources disciplines at the highest levels, coupled with his passion and commitment to education and equity, make him the ideal person to guide our journey," said Jamie Merisotis, Lumina's president and CEO. "Linh will ensure we continue to put racial equity at the forefront of our mission of advancing a more just future for individuals and society."

Nguyen has more than 30 years of experience in business, human resources, and nonprofit consulting, including two stints as a senior executive at the global consulting giant Accenture. Selected for his expertise, he served on President Obama's 2008 transition team as co-lead for the Office of Personnel Management, the U.S. federal government's human resources agency.

From 2013-17, Nguyen was vice president for learning and impact then chief operating officer at the W.K. Kellogg Foundation in Battle Creek, Mich. As a senior leader, he helped develop and implement a strategic plan involving organizational change centered on racial equity, community engagement, and distributed leadership. He also helped enact Kellogg Foundation's racial equity and racial healing commitment by transforming internal systems and practices and supporting programmatic efforts such as Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation.

Nguyen founded and guided several strategic planning, organizational development, and change management consulting practices. After advising and consulting as a partner with NPAG (Nonprofit Professionals Advisory Group), a talent strategy and search firm serving the social sector, Nguyen is eager to return to front-line social impact work.

"I look forward to offering my new colleagues my professional experience as a talent and culture leader who has helped many organizations navigate their transformation journeys to make a difference," Nguyen said. "I also offer my lived experience as a refugee and immigrant with a passion for lifelong learning and public service."

Nguyen has a bachelor's degree in anthropology from Yale University. Born in Vietnam, Nguyen grew up in Greenville, S.C., and lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He begins his new role on Oct. 3.

