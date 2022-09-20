PARCLL To Attend Two Important Logistics Industry Events This Fall

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PARCLL, a leading global e-commerce logistics solutions provider, plans to attend two important events. With the rapid growth PARCLL is experiencing being a relatively new brand, these events are well timed for eCommerce shippers to learn more about is will be the first opportunity for the PARCLL's executives to formally introduce its extensive capabilities and infrastructure built for small parcels. to the eCommerce community.

The first event in which PARCLL will participate is ProShip's PROS WHO KNOW 2022 virtual conference, which takes place on September 28, 2022. This conference is hyper-focused on parcel shipping, and brings together industry leaders and experts to discuss trends and best practices that are shaping the future of parcel shipping strategies. PARCLL's Head of Sales & Strategic Alliances, Vincent D'Amato, will join a panel of alternative emerging carriers at 10am CST to cover the topic "Closing the Door and Opening a Window: A Diversified Alternative Carrier Mix."

Click here to register: https://go.proshipinc.com/register-pros-who-know-2022

The PARCLL team is also slated to exhibit at PARCEL FORUM '22, the "go-to," in-person event for shippers and their logistics partners, both of whom who are always looking to streamline their warehousing and delivery operations. You can meet the PARCLL team at Booth #221XXXXX. The PARCEL FORUM runs from October 10-12, at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare, in Chicago, IL.

To learn more about this event, visit: www.parcelforum.com/

"We can't wait to meet potential new partners and re-connect with familiar faces," said Vincent D'Amato. "We've spent the better part of two years growing our infrastructure, fine-tuning delivery solutions — both domestic and cross-border — and building our team in order to meet the demand for world-class delivery solutions. We're truly looking forward to these events to listen, learn and share our growing capabilities."

About PARCLL

PARCLL is a global e-commerce logistics solutions provider built to serve shippers who demand better service, more reliability and more pricing options for domestic and cross border lightweight parcels. Equipped with a dynamic IT-platform, PARCLL provides best-in-class delivery services to U.S. brands, online sellers, e-commerce fulfillment providers, and digital shipping platforms. Domestically, PARCLL provides B2C small package delivery services from its strategically located, large-scale sortation hubs in Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, Miami, New York /New Jersey and Toronto. Internationally, PARCLL offers fully-tracked DDP (Delivered Duty Paid) solutions into Canada, UK, the European Union and many other markets via its own eCommerce facilities based in each region.

