OZY MEDIA PARTNERS WITH THE JIM CROW MUSEUM AT FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY TO LAUNCH NEW MULTIMEDIA SERIES

The OZY Discover Series is a special multimedia experience that will be curated for the curious minded. The new informational series will be featured across OZY's platforms through a variety of formats, including OZY TV shows, newsletters, a special conversation series and town hall events.

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OZY Media, the award-winning news and entertainment company that focuses on the "new and the next", is launching a new series to uncover hidden figures and important movements that define who we are today, and how we envision the future. The bold new OZY "Discover Series" will launch on October 23rd in partnership with the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia, housed at Ferris State University in Michigan.

Through the partnership, OZY will give its global audience a front-row seat to understanding this important era in American history. The OZY Discover Series is a special multimedia experience that will be curated for the curious minded. The series will highlight important and often forgotten historical figures, movements and places that surprisingly still impact how we live and operate today. Fashioned after OZY's Flashback theme, the series will take a deep dive in how our past influences our present and future. The informational series will be featured across OZY's platforms through a variety of formats, including OZY TV shows, newsletters, a special conversation series and town hall events.

As one of the largest collections of racist artifacts and memorabilia, the Jim Crow Museum takes a unique approach to teaching and advocating for tolerance by examining our history of intolerance. "Our goal is to facilitate intelligent conversations about racism through examining some of the darkest and most painful objects produced, sold, distributed, and consumed during the Jim Crow period," says founder and director Dr. David Pilgrim, the vice president of Diversity, Inclusion, and Strategic Initiatives at Ferris State University.

"Core to OZY's mission is to help our audience gain new and deeper perspectives of themes that affect our world," says Beverly Watson, managing editor of OZY. "We believe this partnership will help stimulate powerful conversations, as well as introduce our audience to underappreciated Black scholars, scientists, artists, and innovators who thrived despite Jim Crow laws."

"The Jim Crow Museum is an asset to Ferris State University, the State of Michigan, and the nation." says Tim Murphy, current Board Chair of The Ferris Foundation at Ferris State University, his alma mater. Murphy has spent his adult life in public service – first as a former Special Agent and then as Deputy Director of the FBI and is "very excited about supporting the work of the Jim Crow Museum, and watching it grow into an even more essential anti-racism resource for our country."

"It is an honor to work with Dr. Pilgrim and OZY in highlighting the essential work of the Jim Crow Museum." says David Lawrence, Founder and Chief Collaborative Officer of RANE. Lawrence previously served for approximately 20 years as Associate General Counsel and Managing Director at Goldman Sachs. Through their continued work with leaders in both the public and private sectors, Murphy and Lawrence have both recognized "the ongoing need for honest dialogue and scholarship around our country's past, and its future path" and both believe the Jim Crow Museum "answers the call to find understanding and common ground through examining the darkest parts of our history."

Sign up to receive updates on the OZY "Discover Series" or any of our newsletters here . For more information about the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia, visit the website .

ABOUT OZY

OZY cuts through the noise with a bold and smart approach, showcasing the new and next in global news and entertainment. A cutting-edge media company delivering premium TV shows, podcasts, newsletters, and festivals, OZY highlights provocative and indispensable voices that help us understand and appreciate our ever-spinning world.

Launched in 2013, OZY has produced 5 newsletters , 12 TV shows , 9 podcasts and 4 festivals , and won a 2020 Emmy Award for its groundbreaking television program "Black Women OWN the Conversation."

ABOUT JIM CROW MUSEUM OF RACIST MEMORABILIA

The Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia at Ferris State University is regarded as an international leader in the anti-racism movement. The museum serves as a base for quality scholarship addressing the complexities of race, race relations, and racism. Working with high schools, universities, museums, government agencies and human rights organizations, the museum will produce original research, plan and host tours and conferences, and conduct anti-racism training sessions, among other endeavors.

