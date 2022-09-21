TriNet PeopleForce 2022 SessionsAvailable for On-Demand Viewing

WHAT: Watch free, on-demand sessions online from the recent TriNet PeopleForce 2022. The third annual, award-winning conference was held September 13-15, live from the Theater at City Tech in downtown Brooklyn, NY. The event, which was hosted by TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall, featured acclaimed leaders from the worlds of business, public policy, science, social justice, sports, entertainment, media and more. Through exploration of entrepreneurial passion, purpose and perseverance, leaders of small and medium-size businesses have full access to expert info, and the most strategic, innovative ways to do business today.









WHO: Hear from notable speakers, such as:











• TriNet President & CEO Burton M. Goldfield : "You need a team that shares your VISION. If they don't share the vision, it doesn't matter where they went to school or even how good they are at their job, but how they share they vision and delight the customer."











• Bob Iger, Former CEO & Chairman, The Walt Disney Company: "One extremely important trait of an effective leader is empathy. You have to be able to feel what the people you are leading are feeling. You need to put yourself in their shoes and know what it is they need."











• Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder, the Jane Goodall Institute, UN Messenger of Peace: "Every day you live you get to make an impact, and you can decide what kind of impact you want to make."











• Mike Massimino, Former NASA Astronaut, NY Times Bestselling Author, Columbia University Professor & TV/Media Personality: "You really learn who you are as a team in the tough times, more so than in the good times."











• Tina Brown, Award-Winning Journalist, Author, and Editor: "You can't wait to be asked to step up…or stand around wondering 'why doesn't somebody fix this?' Sometimes you have to put yourself in that position."











• Mike "Coach K" Krzyzewski, Head Men's Basketball Coach, Duke University (1980-2022): "To be a success a player needs to be enabled to fulfill their potential. That's the thing about retention on a team­—you need to take care of your people and their basic needs, but you also need to give them the opportunity to be better."











• Riz Ahmed, Award-Winning Writer, Actor, Producer, and Founder of Left Handed Films: "Underneath the differences that supposedly separate us, we are all the same. We all draw from the same well of emotion. The role of story is to remind us that there is no 'us and them.' There is just us."











• And many more!









WHEN: Available now through March 15, 2022







