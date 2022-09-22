HCI Equity Partners Expands Investment Team

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HCI Equity Partners ("HCI"), a leading lower middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce that Justin Boyles has joined the firm as an Associate within the firm's investment team. Mr. Boyles will be responsible for evaluating, analyzing and monitoring investments made by the firm.

Previously, Mr. Boyles served as an Investment Banking Analyst at Fidus Partners, where he executed middle-market mergers and acquisitions transactions for industrial manufacturing companies. He also specialized in middle-market transactions in the Strategy & Transactions group at Grant Thornton, where he began his career. Mr. Boyles received his Master of Science in accounting, with a concentration in financial transaction services from Wake Forest University and received his Bachelor of Arts in economics with a minor in computer science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

"We are very pleased to welcome Justin to our investment team," said HCI's Doug McCormick, Managing Partner. "HCI takes pride in building great teams inside the firm and at our portfolio companies, and Justin's financial and transaction expertise will be a great addition to our talented team."

About HCI Equity Partners

HCI Equity Partners is a lower market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder-owned distribution, manufacturing and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.hciequity.com.

Contacts:

Kelsey Clute, VP, Director of Communications, HCI

kclute@hciequity.com

Lisa Baker, Lambert

lbaker@lambert.com

View original content:

SOURCE HCI Equity Partners