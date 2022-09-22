NAIC AND UBS PARTNER TO SUPPORT DIVERSE ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGERS

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Association of Investment Companies ("NAIC"), the largest network of diverse-owned alternative investment firms, and UBS, the leading global wealth manager, announced an agreement whereby UBS will become a Platinum Sponsor of NAIC in support of the firm's Inclusive Investing offering. Through this sponsorship, UBS will support and participate in NAIC's virtual and in-person events and programming with NAIC member firms, partners and decision-makers at investment plans and institutions.

"At UBS, we're focused on driving more capital and investment to support diversity, equity and inclusion," said Tom Naratil, President UBS Americas and Co-President of Global Wealth Management at UBS. "We look forward to working with NAIC to drive growth and build longstanding relationships with their member firms, which include high-performing, diverse-owned alternative investment managers."

NAIC will introduce UBS to its member firms through virtual and in-person roadshows, which will help support UBS's recently launched Inclusive Investing offering. Through this offering, UBS's clients pursue investments that seek strong risk-adjusted returns while helping to create a more equitable world. UBS will also support NAIC's Women in Alternatives Initiative "UP" Program, which focuses on helping women in financial services advance their careers within their current firms.

"We are excited to welcome UBS as sponsor to help increase opportunities for diverse professionals and alternative asset managers," says Robert L. Greene, President & CEO of NAIC. "UBS's support of NAIC's programs illustrates the firm's commitment to increasing the engagement and participation of underrepresented talent in the alternative investment management space."

About National Association of Investment Companies

Celebrating more than 50 years of advocacy and performance, the Washington, D.C.-based National Association of Investment Companies (www.naicpe.com) is the trade association and largest network of diverse- and women-owned alternative investment firms.

NAIC's membership comprises more than 170 diverse-owned alternative investment firms that collectively manage over $300 billion in institutional assets. NAIC member firms invest with over 1,028 portfolio companies globally, and consistently generate superior returns that help fuel the growth of the retirement and asset management industries.

NAIC member firms invest in a broad spectrum of industries, including software, healthcare, transportation retail, consumer goods, and more. Since 2015, 34 NAIC member firms have raised 61 oversubscribed funds, highlighting investor interest in our members' investment strategies and their longstanding track record in delivering superior returns for limited partners.

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products, and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). For more information, visit https://www.ubs.com.

CONTACT:

Kristen Perlman

Director of Marketing and Communications

National Association of Investment Companies

kperlman@naicpe.com

View original content:

SOURCE National Association of Investment Companies