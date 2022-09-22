P17 Solutions Selects Unanet GovCon for ERP and CRM

Project management and pipeline tools will help firm effectively manage future growth

DULLES, Va., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for the government contractor (GovCon) sector, today announced that P17 Solutions LLC., a Maryland-based GovCon for the Federal Aviation Administration and others, has selected Unanet for both its ERP and CRM. P17 Solutions has already begun implementation of the platforms and expects that Unanet will enable them to manage rapid revenue, employee and pipeline growth.

P17 Solution's founders have extensive experience in the GovCon industry and have worked with a variety of the most well-known GovCon project management tools. However, when they were exposed to Unanet through a strategic partner, they knew it exceeded the capabilities of the others and was the right tool for them.

Unanet offers a full-fledge solution for ERP and CRM for GovCon needs with a platform that will enable P17 Solutions to streamline business processes, like financial management and employee on-boarding all while unifying their capture process, generating proposals faster, and winning more business. Unlike traditional CRM tools, Unanet feeds early market intelligence data, proposal generation, and is accessed right from P17 Solutions Office tools. This will allow P17 Solutions to strategically plan their pursuits by searching opportunities and identifying current solicitations while enabling their team to manage opportunities in real-time.

"We were fortunate by having our trusted partner show us their success with Unanet," said Duy Duong, President and CEO of P17 Solutions. "Right away it became clear Unanet's ability to automate time-consuming processes like invoicing and other financials would improve our efficiency, and we could scale our business easily within it. We are starting to build the foundation for P17 Solution's growth through back-end tools like Unanet that will support our ongoing success."

P17 Solutions is a Small Business Administration 8(a) certified company engaged in the research, development, maturation and planned future implementations of emerging technologies and new entrant operations, such as the UAS Traffic Management (UTM), Upper E Airspace Traffic Management (ETM), and Extensible Traffic Management (xTM). The organization's founders saw how companies like theirs had grown rapidly but didn't have the infrastructure in place to manage the growth, resulting in inefficiencies, lost opportunities and significant headaches for staff. Having the best systems in place in anticipation of growth is a smarter, more strategic option, according to Mr. Duong.

"Unanet's ability to automate business processes is one benefit, but another is how much visibility we will have into both our existing projects and our pipeline. With Unanet, we'll be able to make smart business decisions about resource allocation, our incoming pipeline of work, and our overall trajectories. With Unanet we can be strategic in how we manage the business."

Prior to implementing Unanet, P17 Solutions operated like other small businesses, relying on spreadsheets and basic, off-the-shelf software, to help manage the business aspects.

More than 2,000 fast-growing GovCons like P17 Solutions have selected Unanet GovCon CRM and ERP because it has the right mix of functionality and accessibility, while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet for GovCon please visit https://unanet.com/erp-for-govcon/overview/.

