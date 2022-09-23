FEATURE³ BRINGS THE METAVERSE INTO YOUR LIVING ROOM

The First Blockchain-Enabled Streaming Device Combines Content, Social,

And Gaming Into a Unique, Connected Experience That Transforms Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Feature introduces Feature³, the world's first blockchain-enabled streaming device, combining three products - a revolutionary streaming service driven by content from world-class creators, an immersive, real-time social media experience, and a GPU-enabled gaming platform. Feature³ is a new experience that ushers in the future of entertainment, providing a portal into new worlds by bringing the metaverse off the computer and into the living room.

Feature, the Web3 Studio that has pioneered blockchain-enabled experiences for Netflix and Coinbase, continues to build tools and technology that place creators and their stories at the forefront while connecting communities in novel ways. The launch of Feature³ represents another significant milestone in this evolution of content distribution.

"At Feature, we believe that stories are powerful. They give people the courage to create common bonds - to become communities," says Steven Ilous, Founder and CEO of Feature. "A generation of storytellers have been held behind the gates of centralized distribution systems. With Feature³ we're taking a powerful step toward setting them free."

With Feature³, users can:

Transform any TV into a digital canvas

Discover new worlds

Dive into gamified content

Engage with friends + community members

Access exclusive Smart Content, experiences + mint opportunities

The Feature³ Founder's Pass, which includes a variety of perks as well as a special edition version of the device, is currently available for purchase. For more information, visit feature.io.

FEATURE³ PARTNERS

BRON Studios, HUXLEY, David Ayer, Jerome Chen, Marisha Murkerjee, Kevin Willmott, Open Meta DAO, DNA Block, Bad Wolf Gaming, ZenAcademy, SRVE, Nifty Castle.

ABOUT FEATURE

Feature, a Web3 Studio and IP/Licensing Platform, is a pioneer in the entertainment space powering Ben Mauro's HUXLEY™, Netflix's Love, Death + Robots Vol. 3 campaign, and the Coinbase x Bored Ape Yacht Club casting call for The Degen Trilogy.

