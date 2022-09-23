FINN Partners' Global Public Affairs Team Promotes Laura Shuey-Kostelac to Partner

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global independent marketing and communications firm, FINN Partners , today announced the promotion of Laura Shuey-Kostelac to the role of Partner, Global Public Affairs.

Working at the nexus of philanthropy, culture and policy, Shuey-Kostelac directs award-winning global communications campaigns that elevate awareness of some of the most forward-looking organizations in the world. Shuey-Kostelac's extensive experience also includes engagements with clients focused on emerging issues in economic development, sustainability, green energy, social justice, international affairs and consumer education.

"Public affairs represents a critical junction of policy, politics and global issues," said Shuey-Kostelac. "From uplifting the arts to combating climate change, I'm proud to collaborate with a dedicated team that is committed to advancing our clients' work, piloting creative solutions and building bridges for global collaboration."

"A sought-after strategist across FINN's global network, Laura's leadership and delivery of spot-on counsel to key Public Affairs clients has significantly contributed to our team's growth," said Robin Crawford, Senior Partner, Public Affairs Practice Leader. "With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Laura's positive approach to every opportunity cultivates trust with colleagues, partners and clients and consistently delivers outstanding results that advance organizational goals."

As a Partner, Shuey-Kostelac will drive the continued expansion of the Global Public Affairs team's portfolio of engagements advancing public art, social justice and global economic development. She will continue to report to Robin Crawford , Senior Partner, Public Affairs Practice Lead, Global Public Affairs.

