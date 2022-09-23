Solace Sports and Entertainment partners with EndeavorLAB tech Company to offer clients brand endorsement opportunities

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D.C. based company, Solace Sports and Entertainment ("Solace"), has partnered with new Miami based sports tech company, JRZY, to offer its clients opportunities to create strategic brand partnerships.

"We believe in JRZY's product, it's mission, and the people behind the platform," said Folasade Omogun, Solace co-founder and head of its sports division. "This is an incredible platform for our athlete clients to create their own entrepreneurial opportunities."

In addition to the announcement of the partnership between Solace and JRZY, the two companies also recently reached a deal where Solace client, Larry Moreno, will become the first NCAA student-athlete to sign an NIL deal with JRZY. St. Francis Brooklyn star guard, Moreno, gained national attention when a NY Post article featured him and his ability to make basketball trick shots. Since then, Moreno has amassed a fan base and has been featured on the Instagram accounts of ESPN's Sports Center, the Overtime, and FIBA. Moreno will join Formula 3 Driver, Amna Al Qubasi; Olympic Boxer, Troy Isley; WNBA player, Stephanie Watts, and KC Current Midfielder, Chardonnay Curran, as a JRZY branded athlete.

"Anytime you have incredible athletes like Larry who have worked hard to build their brands, you want to put them in positions to create strategic brand partnerships that align with their core values," said Terence Davis, Solace co-founder and head of entertainment. "JRZY's platforms does just that."

Solace also recently announced Moreno's NIL deal with New York based shoe apparel company, SolePack. SolePack, as seen in Complex, Men's Health, GQ, and the NBA Store, recently announced its partnership with Moreno and with Minnesota Timberwolves forward, Taurean Prince.

"We are excited about all of the partnerships that we are building," Omogun said. "They are all for the advancement of our clients' brands and careers."

About Solace

Solace is minority owned sports and entertainment agency based in D.C.

About JRZY

JRZY is an EndeavorLAB sports tech company created to give athletes a platform to control how they market their brands.

About SolePack

SolePack is a New York based shoe apparel company that specializes in creating ergonomic transport bags for athletes' sneakers.

