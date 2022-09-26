Ball Corporation Appoints Deron Goodwin as Vice President and Treasurer

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) announced that Deron Goodwin has been appointed as vice president and treasurer of the corporation, effective on September 26, 2022.

Goodwin joined Ball as assistant treasurer in 2016. Since then, he has played a key role in planning and directing the corporation's global treasury activities and long-term strategic initiatives, as well as identifying and developing solutions to financial risks across our global organization.

Goodwin has more than 25 years of experience in capital markets and corporate risk management. Before joining Ball, has was managing director, corporate derivatives and foreign exchange, at BNP Paribas. He also held similar positions with Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays Capital and Lehman Brothers.

Goodwin received his MBA from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and his bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia.

Goodwin succeeds Jeff Knobel, who served as treasurer since 2010 after holding roles of increasing responsibility in Ball's global finance organization after joining Ball in 1997. Knobel was promoted to senior vice president, global beverage finance, earlier this year.

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 24,300 people worldwide and reported 2021 net sales of $13.8 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com , or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter .

