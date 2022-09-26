REMEDY DRINKS DEBUTS NEW ORANGE SPLASH AT EXPO EAST 2022

Global Beverage Brand Known for Disrupting the Soda Category Debuts New Orange Splash Flavor and Showcases its Line of Better-For-You Beverages at Expo East

LOS ANGELES, Sept 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remedy Drinks, (Booth #953) is debuting its new Orange Splash kombucha flavor along with other best-selling flavors including Raspberry Lemonade, Mixed Berry and more at Natural Products Expo East taking place Wednesday, September 28 to Saturday, October 1. Remedy Drinks is a globally recognized range of delicious, better-for-you beverages that is proudly positioned as the first shelf stable, no-sugar kombucha made with live cultures and organic acids.

Remedy Drink Orange Splash (PRNewswire)

As an innovative disruptor in the healthy soda alternative industry, Remedy will showcase its new Orange Splash flavor featuring only five calories, no-sugar, and using only organic ingredients, launching nationwide in early 2023. With bold, bright, citrus notes throughout each refreshing sip, Orange Splash is the right balance of citrus-zing and orange-kissed sweetness, making it the perfect alternative on the classic orange soda. Orange Splash is made through the brand's traditional technique of a 30-day brewing process to accentuate the flavor and strength of living cultures and organic acids, creating a light and refreshing better-for-you beverage.

"As we continue to push forward as a disruptor in the healthy beverage category, we are eager to showcase our new Orange Splash kombucha that sips so much like a soda, it's hard to believe it has no sugar and still delivers all of the gut-lovin' live cultures to support a healthy lifestyle," said Erin Costa, VP of Marketing. "Remedy Drinks made quite the splash at Expo West earlier this year, so we look forward to returning to Expo East as we continue to expand throughout the U.S. with innovative flavors, more distribution and a growing fanbase."

Remedy Drinks was founded in Australia in 2012 by Sarah and Emmet Condon. As the only shelf-stable, live cultured drink on the market, the brand is a daily drink choice that can help "Remedy" your every day with healthy, tasty, sparkling variety and added benefits. Boring flat water, sugary sodas, or sugar-filled kombuchas just don't fit the bill of today's more health-conscious consumer. Other delicious fruit-inspired Remedy flavors include Raspberry Lemonade, Ginger Lemon, Mixed Berry, Peach, and Mango Passion.

Remedy is sold in over 6,000 retail stores throughout the U.S. and will have a retail presence in 10,000 stores by the end of the year. Remedy's domestic revenue in 2022 is forecasted to be at least five times what it was in 2021, due largely to the brand's accelerated growth and retail expansion over the last year. Remedy Drinks are available for purchase on the Remedy Drinks website, Amazon, Albertsons, Safeway, at select Target, Walmart, and Costco stores and through online sites such as Instacart, Imperfect Foods and Boxed.com.

To find Remedy in a store near you, visit remedybrands.com/where-to-buy/. To book a booth appointment and try the new orange splash flavor at Expo East, email remedy@konnectagency.com.

About Remedy Drinks:

Remedy Drinks was launched in 2012 by fermentation fanatics Sarah and Emmet Condon in their Melbourne, Australia kitchen. With the vision to make healthy beverages tasty and convenient, and just overall better, Remedy offers delicious and healthy no sugar, live-cultured drinks, full of organic acids, and antioxidants. No sugar means Remedy's raw and unpasteurized, strong cultures are able to stay live throughout shelf life, with no risk of fermentation, allowing them to be stable both in or out of the fridge. Sold in over 6,000 retailers nationwide, Remedy is the delightfully unexpected side of better-for-you beverages, with its refreshing range of gut-friendly offerings, including six fruit-inspired Kombucha flavors, Mixers, Sparkling ACV, and clean energy drinks. For more information on Remedy, please visit www.remedybrands.com

