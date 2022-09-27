Bausch + Lomb Will Present Scientific Data and Analyses During World Cornea Congress

One Podium and Two Poster Presentations Will Highlight Pre-Clinical and Clinical Data for Investigational Treatment NOV03, as well as Data from Company's Unique ARMOR Surveillance Study



VAUGHAN, ON, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) ("Bausch + Lomb"), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced the presentation of one podium and two poster presentations at the World Cornea Congress VIII meeting, which will take place in Chicago from Sept. 28-29, 2022.

The podium presentation will feature findings from the pivotal Phase 3 trials of the investigational treatment NOV03 (perfluorohexyloctane), and the poster presentations will include pre-clinical data of NOV03 and data from Bausch + Lomb's ongoing Antibiotic Resistance Monitoring in Ocular micRoorganisms (ARMOR) surveillance study. The ARMOR study is the only ongoing surveillance study of its kind that evaluates profiles and trends in antibiotic resistance among common ocular bacterial pathogens across the United States.

"With the recent FDA acceptance of the New Drug Application for NOV03, we look forward to attending the World Cornea Congress so we can share valuable insights from our NOV03 clinical development program with the ophthalmic community," said Christina Ackermann, president, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, Bausch + Lomb. "We will also present findings from our unique ARMOR study, which for more than a decade has helped guide eye care professionals in selecting the most appropriate antibiotic treatment options to meet the needs of their patients."

Following is a complete list of titles and lead authors for each of the presentations:

Podium Presentation

"NOV03 for the Treatment of Signs and Symptoms of Dry Eye Disease Associated with Meibomian Gland Dysfunction: GOBI and MOJAVE Study Findings." Tauber et al.

Poster Presentations

" In Vitro Antibiotic Resistance among Bacterial Pathogens Sourced from the Cornea in ARMOR." Asbell et al.

"In Vitro Studies of Perfluorohexyloctane, an Investigational Eye Drop for Dry Eye Disease." Borchman et al.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of more than 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with more than 12,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

