Dopple XR Introduces 3D Visualization and Augmented Reality Platform

CHARLESTON, S.C. , Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To answer the innovative needs of today's marketers, the veteran team behind Dopple XR is excited to announce the Dopple platform.

Dopple XR introduces Dopple 3D and augmented reality platform for ecommerce

Built to deliver best in class 3D configuration and augmented reality (AR) experiences for leading ecommerce brands, Dopple's unique web based platform combines photorealistic models with highly intuitive programming to create immersive consumer experiences, without the heavy lifting required from developers in more traditional 3D/AR applications.

For brands looking to include product visualization, 3D configuration, or augmented reality in their customer experience, Dopple offers the opportunity to combine the best of custom built 3D experience with the ease and flexibility of an out of the box solution that seamlessly integrates into an existing digital or web platform.

"The evolution of the web and how it is used to purchase in our daily lives represent incredible opportunities in countless verticals. Dopple is helping clients leverage the power and innovation behind 3D and augmented reality for immersive and compelling digital experiences that drive results."

-Justin Scott, CEO

As ecommerce continues to grow across channels, brands and platforms alike are on the hunt for ways to keep consumers attracted and engaged. With 80% of consumers now viewing experience as a key part of their purchase decision, exceptional product touch points are no longer a nice to have, but priority among consumers who can and will choose the brands that deliver against expectations.

Dopple clients are leaders in a variety of key retail verticals, including sporting goods, building materials, apparel and accessories, safety equipment, and furniture.

Interested in finding out more about 3D visualization and augmented reality for ecommerce? Reach out to our visual experts today.

www.dopple.io

CONTACT: brant@dopple.io

