GlassView Expands C-Suite with Three Executive Appointments to Support Rapid Company Growth

The addition of Chief Commercial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer roles position video advertising platform to shape the future of digital advertising experiences

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GlassView, the world's largest independent video advertising distribution platform, today announced three executive appointments to fuel the company's rapid growth, including by scaling the team and driving further expansion into global markets. John Poor has been named Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Daniel Dryburgh has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Robert Reeder has been named Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

"As GlassView continues to position itself on the forefront of the digital media revolution, John, Daniel and Robert will play integral roles in the company's journey," said James Brooks, CEO and Founder of Glassview. "I'm excited to see them not only lead this company to continued success but also bring value and stellar results to our roster of the world's leading brands and agencies."

In his new role as CCO, Poor will manage GlassView's commercial efforts and market expansions. Formerly the company's Vice President of Commercial, Poor built a 15-person sales team and played a critical role in nurturing and developing domestic and international markets, with a focus on B2B, SaaS and business services solutions. Prior to GlassView, Poor served as an Account Executive at YuMe and a Digital Media Supervisor at Horizon Media.

"I'm excited to be taking on this new role, and to be leading our commercial team as we continue to grow and scale our business," said Poor. "Over the last year, major opportunities have come to the surface in the video advertising industry, and I'm honored to be able to help guide our team into the next frontier."

As COO, Dryburgh will be responsible for building out GlassView's global Account Management and AdOps teams across three countries and scaling its New York team from five to 30 employees. Dryburgh will also spearhead developing operational models for campaign performance, profitability and workforce modeling. Dryburgh was formerly the company's Senior Vice President of Accounts and Operations. Outside of work, Dryburgh dedicates his time to causes he is passionate about, including serving as a team lead on tech for campaigns for the Minnesota State Senate.

"Since joining the GlassView team six years ago I've worked hard to position the company as a global leader in video advertising," said Dryburgh. "As we continue our global expansion, I look forward to playing a major role in scaling our company's revenue in Tokyo and Japan, cementing us as the world's leading independent video advertising distribution platform."

In the role of CFO, Reeder will continue to be a strategic partner to the organization, keeping his finger on the pulse of the financial state of the industry while continuing to grow GlassView's revenue. Reeder's day-to-day responsibilities will include driving the organization's financial planning and working to enhance GlassView's ability to predict, measure and monitor financial and non-financial performance across the organization. Outside of work, Reeder serves as a mentor for the TEAK Fellowship and Global Network Ambassador for the Columbia Business School CFO Program.

"I'm looking forward to being an effective leader to our team, using my vast knowledge of the market's financial landscape and our competitors to lead GlassView forward," said Reeder. "There's so much room for growth in adtech right now, and I plan to help the company continue to grow our revenue."

About GlassView

GlassView's mission is to drive performance through video advertising. We work with over 80 of the top Fortune 100 Global Brands, offering access to over 2.6 billion unique users worldwide, and over 280 million unique users in the United States, reaching 98% of the connected country.

Through emotion-based targeting and optimization, high frequency trading (SmartGamma ™) & delivery across connected devices, GlassView is best known for its performance.

Leadership includes Renaud Dutreil, former Chairman of LVMH North America, who previously held several ministerial positions in the highest levels of French Government; Condé Nast former Executive Stephanie Newhouse; Chien Chung (Didi) Pei, chairman of the China Institute and partner in the legendary Pei Partnership Architects; Beauty and Well Being Founder & Editor Clémence von Mueffling; Jim Porcarelli, Co-founder of MediaCom North America; CBS Revenue & Operations Executive Director Dennis Colon; Candy Pratts Price, previously Creative Director for Vogue.com.

Launched in 2014, GlassView has headquarters in Dallas, with offices in New York City, Tokyo, Singapore, London, and Paris, among other locations.

For more information on GlassView, please visit www.glassview.com.

