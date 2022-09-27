InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Smartphone Holder for Couches (NAM-206)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My wife's phone fell between the couch cushions and I thought there should be a secure way to keep it in place when sitting on the couch," said an inventor, from Jackson, Tenn., "so I invented the COUCH PHONE HOLDER. My design reduces the hand fatigue and discomfort associated with holding the phone for a long period of time and it prevents the phone from getting buried under things on the coffee table."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to support a smartphone or tablet for convenient screen display while seated on a sofa. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold the phone or tablet. As a result, it increases comfort and stability. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of smartphones, tablets, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NAM-206, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp