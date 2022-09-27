Zenarate Recognized by G2 as a High Performer For 'Contact Center Quality Assurance Software' and 'Sales Training and Onboarding Software'

Zenarate AI Coach simulation training helps contact center leaders develop confident top-performing agents.

PALO ALTO, Calif. and DENVER, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenarate (https://www.zenarate.com/), the world's leading AI Conversation Simulation solution, today announced AI Coach has been awarded seven badges by G2 , the world's largest and most trusted software review marketplace. This recognition is based on the responses of real users for each of the High Performer category-related questions featured in the G2 review form.

"The recognition from G2 is especially important because it represents feedback from our Zenarate AI Coach customers," said Brian Tuite, CEO and Founder of Zenarate. "The high performer status for 'Contact Center Quality Assurance Software' and 'Sales Training and Onboarding Software' demonstrates how premier brands in banking, healthcare, technology, telecommunications, and travel industries are transforming their CSAT, First Call Resolution, and Conversion Rate scores through Zenarate AI Coach simulation training."

Zenarate AI Coach helps leading brands develop confident top-performing agents through AI Conversation Simulation, an advanced form of simulation training. AI Coach simulates any customer or prospect engagement scenario immersing agents in life-like conversations while providing them real-time coaching throughout the simulation training. Zenarate AI Coach develops confident and prepared new hire agents before their first live call and closes tenured agent call type and skill gaps, translating to improved business metrics. Zenarate customers experience proven outcomes, including 56% faster Agent Speed to Proficiency and 32% lower Agent Attrition.

Zenarate AI Coach achieved High Performer status compared to similar products in Contact Center Quality Assurance Software and Sales Training and Onboarding Software categories. Zenarate was awarded badges in both the Relationship Index and Implementation Index. The new badges include:

High Performer - Contact Center Quality Assurance | Fall 2022

High Performer - Sales Training and Onboarding | Fall 2022

Best Support - Sales Training and Onboarding | Fall 2022

Easiest To Do Business With - Contact Center Quality Assurance | Fall 2022

Easiest To Do Business With - Sales Training and Onboarding | Fall 2022

Easiest Setup - Contact Center Quality Assurance | Fall 2022

Users Love Us Award

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

Learn more about what Zenarate customers have to say about Zenarate AI Coach on G2's High Performers review page: https://www.g2.com/products/zenarate-ai-coach/reviews

About Zenarate

Zenarate's AI Coach helps leading brands develop confident top-performing agents through AI Conversation Simulation. Zenarate's AI Coach is used worldwide every day in over a dozen countries, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Philippines, India, and Europe in 13 languages. Zenarate Customers include 8 of the top 10 U.S. financial institutions, 3 of the top 5 BPOs, and leading companies in healthcare, technology, telecommunications, and travel industries. For more information, visit www.zenarate.com.

