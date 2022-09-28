Navistar appoints Fabio Souza as Executive Vice President of Service Solutions

LISLE, Ill., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabio Souza has been appointed Executive Vice President, Service Solutions at Navistar as of August 2022. In this newly established role, Souza is part of Navistar's Executive Board and reports to Mathias Carlbaum, President and CEO.

Navistar Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Navistar International Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Navistar International Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Souza will be responsible for aftersales to best support customer's future needs.

In alignment with its strategy and vision to accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility, Navistar has placed a renewed emphasis on the service solutions and digitalization areas of its business. Souza will be responsible for aftersales, with a focus on expanding total service solutions, digital strategy, and new business models to best support customer's future needs.

"Our customers have the incredibly difficult task to reduce carbon emissions and at the same time deliver profitability," said Carlbaum. "Navistar strives to support our dealers and customers by offering turnkey solutions. With Fabio's background and customer-centric mindset, I am confident we will bring all aspects of service solutions to our customers, even those that we haven't thought of yet."

Prior to his current role, Souza was the vice president and general manager of commercial operations at Scania in Brazil. He delivered innovative solutions to meet customer needs, introduced vehicle connectivity and pioneered the flexible maintenance program for Scania in the Brazilian market.

"Navistar has the greatest potential in the North American market, and I am truly honored to join this diverse, global executive leadership team," said Souza. "Through collaboration and with the strength of the TRATON GROUP, I am confident that we will capitalize on Navistar's potential and create new business models where it makes most sense for our customers."

Souza has held many roles at Scania since he started as a parts analyst in 2001. In addition to Scania Brazil, he also worked as the services director at Scania Mexico and the managing director of Scania's Commercial Operations in South Africa. Souza's vast history in the commercial trucking industry is supported by his involvement in South Africa as a member of the board of Scania Financial Solutions and the vice president of heavy vehicles of NAAMSA, a local association of motor vehicle manufacturers.

Souza holds an industrial and mechanical engineering degree from The University Center of Faculty of Industrial Engineering (FEI) in Brazil. In addition, he attained a postgrad degree in business administration and marketing from the Higher School of Advertising and Marketing in Brazil (ESPM). Souza also holds a specialization in administration and management from Stockholm School of Economics.

About Navistar

Navistar, Inc. ("Navistar") is a purpose-driven company, reimagining how to deliver what matters to create more cohesive relationships, build higher-performing teams and find solutions where others don't. Based in Lisle, Illinois, Navistar or its subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses, all-makes OnCommand® Connection advanced connectivity services, and Fleetrite®, ReNEWeD® and Diamond Advantage® brand aftermarket parts and includes a Brazilian manufacturer of engines and gensets, MWM Motores Diesel e Geradores. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has more than 14,500 employees worldwide and is part of TRATON SE, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Navistar International Corporation