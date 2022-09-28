The Pacific Financial Group Partners with CapIntel to Empower the Advisor-Client Relationship

Partnership with CapIntel signals a North America-wide adoption of new digital technology to transform wealth management.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pacific Financial Group (TPFG), a wealth management innovator and leader in Self-Directed Brokerage Account Management (SDBA) announced a partnership with CapIntel , a leading Toronto-based financial technology company that improves fund analysis, proposal generation, and day-to-day workflow efficiency for financial advisors. CapIntel is a modern, intuitive platform that delivers instant, powerful analytics and easy-to-understand, highly visual and compelling reports.

"CapIntel enhances our tech stack and is another step in our continuing commitment to digital transformation"

CapIntel addresses the needs of financial advisors and asset managers by offering a flexible, customizable solution that prioritizes a personalized client experience. CapIntel is used by more than 10,000 advisors serving more than two million households, including three of the top five Big Banks in Canada.

This partnership further enhances TPFG's technology stack and provides the firm with a fully customized performance reporting tool for its suite of model strategies. "Connecting with CapIntel is another step in our continuing commitment to digital transformation," says TPFG President Matt Hamilton. "The combination of customized fund comparison visualization, personalized proposal development, and improved process efficiency are essential ingredients that better equip the financial advisors and end investors we serve."

"Our partnership with The Pacific Financial Group not only demonstrates the value of our product, but points to a larger trend of North American financial firms seeking tools to help advisors thrive in a digital world," said James Rockwood, Founder and CEO of CapIntel. "CapIntel is proud to lead this shift alongside The Pacific Financial Group, and I'm excited to witness a growing urgency towards the digitization of the industry."

TPFG technology affiliate RiskPro® continues to provide enterprise level risk tolerance screening and surveillance for all PFG funds and model portfolios. RiskPro also provides compliance and surveillance capability that enables RIA and Broker-Dealer firms to quantify and monitor risk associated with Advisor as Portfolio Manager (APM) models and accounts, to create what the firm calls "Perpetual Suitability™.

About Pacific Financial Group

Founded in 1984, The Pacific Financial Group, Inc. (TPFG) is a SEC registered investment advisory firm and dynamic wealth management innovator that focuses on the group retirement space. The firm was an early pioneer in the evolution of Self-Directed Brokerage Account Management (SDBA) for 401(k), 403(b), and 457 plans. Strategy PLUS is the firm's flagship investment platform that offers a unique blend of choice, talent, and sophisticated modeling not found in traditional retirement plans.

The firm also offers Separately Managed Accounts, Core Retirement Optimization, and a Variable Annuity Program. See www.tpfg.com.

About CapIntel

CapIntel is a Toronto-based financial technology company leading the way in developing intuitive, web-based applications for financial professionals. CapIntel is on a mission to elevate personal finance, and a significant part of this means growing wealth through investments. CapIntel's platform helps financial advisors provide better service to their clients so they can get a better understanding of their investments and feel at ease knowing their future is secured. See www.capintel.com for more information.

