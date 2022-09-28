RECOMMENDATIONS FROM ACADEMY OF NUTRITION AND DIETETICS INCLUDED IN REPORT FOR WHITE HOUSE CONFERENCE ON HUNGER, NUTRITION AND HEALTH

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The White House's newly released National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition and Health report includes recommendations from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals.

"The report prioritizes nutrition security, which is a crucial step in addressing health equity and achieving the Academy's mission to accelerate improvements in global health and well-being through food and nutrition," said registered dietitian nutritionist and Academy President Ellen R. Shanley.

The National Strategy report includes the Academy's recommendations to strengthen the national commitment to nutrition research, diversify the nutrition and dietetics workforce and increase access to nutrition services.

The White House released the report on September 27 in preparation for its historic Conference on Hunger Nutrition and Health on September 28. Shanley will attend the conference with registered dietitian nutritionist and former Academy President Donna Martin.

The National Strategy report addresses five pillars to advance the goal of the conference:

Improving food access and affordability Integrating nutrition and health Empowering all consumer to make and have access to healthy choices Supporting physical activity for all Enhancing nutrition and food security research.

"The Academy and its members look forward to sharing our knowledge as the food and nutrition experts," Shanley said. "We will continue to lead the way in addressing these five pillars to improve the nation's health."

The conference will be livestreamed for the public on September 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central time. Academy members will hold a virtual town hall on September 29 to discuss outcomes of the conference as well as next steps to help advocate for future hunger, nutrition and health initiatives.

Representing more than 112,000 credentialed nutrition and dietetics practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals.

