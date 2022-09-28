Suzie Spencer Promoted to Vice President of Business Development

Carl Warren & Company Announces Promotion of Suzie Spencer to Vice President of Third Party Administration Services

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carl Warren & Company, LLC ("Carl Warren"), a third-party administration and wholly-owned subsidiary of Venbrook Claims Services, LLC ("Venbrook"), today announced the promotion of Suzie Spencer to Vice President, Business Development. A claims management and insurance industry veteran, Spencer will be responsible for third-party administration clients, expanding strategic business partnerships, and its next growth stage as Venbrook continues to expand its national footprint.

Spencer brings over 15 years of client relationship management and has a unique talent for developing strong client foundations, strengthening partner relationships, and adding value as a Sales leader in successfully cultivating and propelling the business forward into new markets and geography. Spencer previously worked with Gallagher Bassett, Broadspire, Zurich North America, Innovative Claims Solutions, Claims Management Inc., and George Hills & Company.

"I am very excited to work alongside existing and new clients and present solutions that can drive their business forward. We have a strong claim offering, work across a variety of industries, and are continually enhancing our claim capabilities to meet the needs of clients. I look forward to helping grow and build on our foundation and helping clients transform their businesses. The relationship between sales and customer support is so close, I'm thrilled to be able to be on the business development side and play an active role in the business decision process with clients," says Spencer.

"With our focus on strategic growth and increasing claims solutions for our clients, we need a sales leader that can propel the business forward. Suzie has distinguished herself for her keen business development, consistently delivering results, and is a very dedicated and dynamic individual. With her experience, sales leadership, and understanding of the unique needs of our clients, she will be instrumental in bringing new energy and enthusiasm to our team and exploring our growth opportunities," said Louis Pippin, Chief Claims Officer for Venbrook.

About Venbrook Claims Services, LLC

Venbrook Claims Services, LLC ("VCS") is a third-party administration, loss adjusting, and claims management wholly-owned subsidiary of Venbrook Group, LLC. VCS branded family combines the expertise and specialization of several premier divisions in delivering a full suite of claims solutions, including P&C claims management, litigation management, subrogation services, and data management. VCS is raising the bar in claim services with a combined 78 years of proven and jurisdictional experience in claims resolution to the public and private sectors, personal lines auto, insurance companies, and insurance programs.

About Venbrook Group, LLC

Venbrook Group, LLC ("Venbrook") is a holdings company with subsidiaries engaged in retail broking, wholesale broking, programs, and claims services. Venbrook continues to build partnerships to expand its insurance platform while investing in its infrastructure and talent. Venbrook caters to a national client base across myriad industries with divergent needs. Venbrook's team of experts and industry specialists partner with their clients to manage their risks, create security, promote growth and add value by delivering best-in-class insurance products and programs. Venbrook is headquartered in Los Angeles, with various locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.venbrook.com.

