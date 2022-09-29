1-800 Contacts Appoints Angie Balfour as Chief People Officer

Former Chief People Officer of Weave to Scale People Operations and Drive People Strategy for Vision Care Industry Disruptor

DRAPER, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-800 Contacts, the largest retailer of contact lenses in the United States, today announced that Angie Balfour has joined as the company's Chief People Officer. Balfour brings more than 20 years of experience in human resources and will lead 1-800 Contacts' people department across people operations, recruiting, total rewards, and professional development.

"As a company that always puts our customers first, we need the best people to create a better world where everyone has access to vision care. I'm excited to welcome Angie to the team as our new Chief People Officer to help us continually refine our relentless commitment to our employees and deliver an unparalleled customer experience," said 1-800 Contacts CEO John Graham. "Angie will drive our people operations strategy and expand upon the company culture that we've developed over the past 27 years as a vision care company that puts people, not profits, first."

Balfour most recently served as Weave's Chief People Officer, during which the Utah-based software company maintained its "People First" culture through rapid growth and its initial public offering. Prior to Weave, Balfour served as Head of Human Resources at Instagram and Director of Human Resources at Facebook, overseeing hiring and people operations for the international brands. She earned her bachelor's degree in Human Resource Management from Utah State University and her MBA from the University of Utah.

"I couldn't be more excited to join 1-800 Contacts' team as its new Chief People Officer," said Balfour. "The company's commitment to its people and customers is exceptional. Scaling our people operations will help drive the future of our workforce and allow us to better serve our customers' evolving needs in the vision care industry. I look forward to joining the outstanding culture 1-800 Contacts has developed over the past 27 years and continuing to make it one of the best places to work in Utah."

