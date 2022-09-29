BHG was Named One of the Nation's Best Workplaces for Women by 'Fortune' Magazine and Great Place to Work®

DAVIE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BHG Financial (BHG) has been honored as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work® (GPTW) and Fortune magazine. This is the second subsequent year BHG has made this prestigious list.

The women leaders of BHG drive a great deal of the success and this representation is integral to how BHG operates. BHG's persistence towards equality is one of the reasons the leadership team comprises over 40% women, compared to the national average of 21%. The recognition on this list is meaningful because it's the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly women say they're treated at work. At BHG, 98% of women agree that people here are treated fairly regardless of gender.

"Since BHG's inception, we have always focused on nurturing a diverse and inclusive workplace," says Katie Barnes, Chief Human Resources Officer at BHG Financial. "Even as our company has grown geographically and in employee count, we've committed to providing personalized development programs that ensure women have equal opportunities. Our placement on this list emphasizes our dedication to offering a safe and fair workplace."

To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place to Work analyzed the survey responses of over 640,000 women who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies that employ at least 50 women. Companies must also have at least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and at least one executive who's a woman. In the Great Place to Work survey, 96% of BHG's women said BHG is a great place to work. This can be compared to the average US company, where only 57% of employees would say the same thing, according to Great Place to Work.

BHG Financial has been certified as a Great Place to Work® since 2016 and has been recognized among Fortune and GPTW 24 times on numerous reputable lists.

To learn more about BHG's culture and values, visit careersatbhg.com/culture. To view BHG's company profile and certification results on Great Place to Work®, please visit: greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/1100692.

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial is transforming the financial industry, leveraging the power of data, analytics, and cutting-edge technology to become one of the best sources for high-performing loans, and the creator of one of the largest community bank loan and product networks in the country.

Since 2001, BHG has originated more than $12 billion in loan solutions to top-quality borrowers, which community and midsize banks can access via a state-of-the-art loan delivery platform.

BHG Financials' dedication to providing services that meet the needs of its clients has led to the creation of a full family of brands that range from business, consumer, and SBA 7(a) loans to credit cards, collection services, risk management services, and point-of-sale financing.

With record growth year after year, BHG continues to be recognized regionally and nationally, earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for 15 years running and receiving accolades from Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine, among others.

BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Davie, FL and Syracuse, NY. To represent the company's growth and dedication to continuously expanding their services, Bankers Healthcare Group became BHG Financial in 2021.

Find out more about the company's financial solutions at https://bhgfinancial.com/. For more information about the BHG Bank Network, click here. Follow BHG on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Jasmine Heard

Jheard@bhg-inc.com

