CUB: ICC RULINGS USHER IN NEW ERA FOR ILLINOIS UTILITY CUSTOMERS

Statement by CUB Executive Director David Kolata:

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a series of rulings called for by the Climate & Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA), the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) on Tuesday, Sept. 27, ushered in a new era for ComEd and Ameren electricity customers. The ICC rulings established a set of performance metrics that replaces the anti-consumer formula rate-setting system of the past with a more customer-centered system that, if implemented correctly, will help Illinois consumers secure the equitable, reliable and affordable clean energy future that CEJA envisions.

Developed out of a workshop process that was unprecedented in transparency and community involvement, these metrics emphasize cost-effective service quality that weary customers have for years told us they want from Ameren and ComEd. Under the new system, those utility giants will have to deliver results, or pay a penalty that reduces their profits. We appreciate that the ICC in multiple instances sided with consumer and environmental advocates and approved tougher standards than what the utilities wanted. The metrics require Ameren and ComEd to...

Restore power faster for all customers—including the most vulnerable environmental justice communities.

Reduce strain on the system during "peak" usage hours—to cut pollution and slash costs for consumers, who shoulder the costs for dirty, expensive peaker plants.

Prevent disconnections through better outreach to the most vulnerable households.

Answer and resolve customer service calls in a timely manner.

Speed up the approval process for solar, wind and battery projects. This can help ease energy price spikes that are sparked by fossil fuels, and deliver cleaner, cheaper power to Illinois consumers.

Taken together with approval of a multi-year grid plan called for by CEJA, the performance metrics are part of the landmark energy law's new system where utilities are required to plan their investments with the goal of reducing long-term costs. We thank the ICC for these important rulings, and we thank Environmental Defense Fund and our other partners in the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition for winning the strongest, most pro-consumer metrics possible. While there's a lot of work to be done to enforce the ICC's rulings, these metrics—like CEJA—prioritize climate, equity and consumers, and that's good news for our planet and our pocketbooks.

