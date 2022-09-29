InventHelp Inventor Develops Face Mask to Prevent Fogging of Eyewear (SCO-225)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an electrician in the construction industry and I thought there should be a way to wear safety glasses over a mask without the lenses fogging," said an inventor, from Sacramento, Calif., "so I invented the DUST MASK. My design can be utilized with prescription glasses, sunglasses, safety glasses and other optical products."

The patent-pending invention prevents the lenses of optical products from becoming fogged when wearing a face mask. In doing so, it offers enhanced visual acuity. It also helps to prevent an unsafe gap between safety glasses and the eyes and it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals who wear various types of optical products. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SCO-225, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

