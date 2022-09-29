InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Accessory for Zero-Turn Riding Mowers (TLP-138)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a safer way to climb on and off a zero-turn riding mower or tractor," said an inventor, from Muskogee, Okla., "so I invented the MOWER ASSIST. My design reduces physical strain and it could provide added support, especially for users who are elderly, overweight or disabled."

The invention provides added assistance when climbing on and off a zero-turn riding mower. In doing so, it increases stability, safety and visibility. As a result, it could help to prevent falls and injuries. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners and users of zero-turn riding mowers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Tulsa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLP-138, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

