Long-Time Port User, Perdue AgriBusiness, Named The Port of Virginia’s 2022 Shipper of the Year

NORFOLK, Va., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perdue AgriBusiness, an independent operating company of Perdue Farms Inc. and ranked among the largest grain companies in the U.S., is the recipient of the port's 2022 Shipper of the Year award.

Perdue AgriBusiness Named The Port of Virginia's 2022 Shipper of the Year

This annual award is presented by the port at the Virginia Maritime Association International Trade Symposium and recognizes an exceptional shipper that works with the port to make it better for all users. The award was presented today to Gary Cordier, senior vice president of Grain and Oilseed for Perdue AgriBusiness, by Thomas D. Capozzi, chief sales and marketing officer for Virginia International Terminals LLC., the port's private operating company. Governor Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Secretary of Transportation W. Sheppard "Shep" Miller III were present for the presentation of the award.

"For decades, the Perdue family of companies, including Perdue Farms and Perdue AgriBusiness, have exported large volumes of poultry, soybeans, and related products over The Port of Virginia," Capozzi said. "Not only is Perdue an import customer for the port, it is also a significant corporate citizen in Hampton Roads. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Perdue and helping the company continue to leverage the U.S. East Coast's premiere global gateway."

Perdue is growing its exports through the port, and on an annual basis moves more than 72 million bushels of soybeans and soymeal in containers through the operation. The company is expanding its overall capacity in Hampton Roads to increase local grain origination and improve processing capabilities, as well as enhance logistical efficiencies across its supply chain to continue meeting customer demand.

"As a proud employer in the State of Virginia, we are honored to receive this award, which highlights the dedication and expertise of our exceptional associates working in our operations, and strong business partners such as The Virginia Port Authority," said Gary Cordier of Perdue AgriBusiness. "Part of our goal is to bring as many markets to the region's farmers as possible, and shipping via container is a perfect complement to our legacy business of bulk grain shipment via vessel, which our partnership with The Port of Virginia has helped us expand. As we continue to meet the record demand for feed and food goods, our partnership with the Port allows us to move more goods with increased speed and efficiency. We look forward to many more years of success and growth at our Virginia operations."

About The Virginia Port Authority

The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VPA owns and through its private operating subsidiary, Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates four general cargo facilities Norfolk International Terminals, Portsmouth Marine Terminal, Newport News Marine Terminal and the Virginia Inland Port in Warren County. The VPA leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal. A recent economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that The Port of Virginia helps to create more than 437,000 jobs and generated $1 billion in total economic impact throughout the Commonwealth on an annual basis.

About Perdue AgriBusiness

Perdue AgriBusiness is subsidiary of Perdue Farms Inc. Ranked among the largest grain companies in the U.S., Perdue AgriBusiness is a leading merchandiser, processor and exporter of agricultural products. Through Perdue AgriBusiness' 75 elevator locations with more than 75 million bushels of storage, deep-water port, transload facilities, oilseed crushing operations, edible oil refinery, and protein blend mills, the company serves markets across the United States and around the world. Visit www.perdueagribusiness.com for more information.

About Perdue Farms

We're a fourth-generation, family owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Panorama Grass Fed Beef®, and Coleman Natural®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms and Full Moon, is available through retail, foodservice, and our new direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company's second century, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at corporate.perduefarms.com.

