Shriners Children's Opens Build-A-Bear Foundation Buddy Rooms at Locations throughout North America

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shriners Children's and Build-A-Bear Foundation have joined forces to offer a one-of-a-kind experience to the patients at Shriners Children's, helping to provide hope and healing to children receiving care.

Build-A-Bear Foundation Buddy Rooms will be available at Shriners Children's locations throughout North America for patients and families to pick out a complimentary furry friend and accessories. In an effort to make a positive impact on patient visits, Build-A-Bear Foundation is donating up to 5,000 furry friends to Shriners Children's annually, along with an annual monetary donation. Supporters can also donate furry friends, clothes and accessories towards the Build-A-Bear Foundation Buddy Room of their choice.

"Build-A-Bear serves as an emotional anchor for our patients in a couple of important ways," said Melissa Owen, child life specialist at Shriners Children's Greenville. "Not only does it provide them with a way to creatively express themselves through the choice of a bear or outfit, the bears are often a patient's comfort item during surgery day. Comfort items are important for children of all ages to soothe and provide a sense of safety. The Build-A-Bear experience is a highlight for many patients."

Shriners Children's is a special, one-of-a-kind healthcare system with a reputation for finding answers, and giving families hope for their child's future. Since opening their first hospital in 1922, Shriners Children's has made it their mission to improve the lives of children, regardless of a families' ability to pay or insurance status.

Over the last century, Shriners Children's has become one of the largest pediatric sub-specialty healthcare systems in the world, and treated more than 1.5 million children from more than 170 countries. Today, their multiple locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico provide advanced care for children with a range of orthopedic issues, as well as care for burn injuries, craniofacial conditions, spine care and spinal cord injuries, colorectal and gastrointestinal care, and sports medicine. Throughout its long and storied history, Shriners Children's commitment to change lives hasn't changed, but has only strengthened, and they are looking forward to the next 100 years of caring for children around the world.

"We are honored to partner with Shriners Children's to bring the fun of Build-A-Bear to children and families receiving care across North America," said Voin Todorovic, Build-A-Bear Foundation President. "We believe in the power of hugs and know a new furry friend can bring comfort and a smile during challenging times. Our hope is that Build-A-Bear Foundation Buddy Rooms add a little more heart to the days of every patient by allowing them to get a special Build-A-Bear furry friend during their visit."

Since 1997, Build-A-Bear has been adding a little more heart to life for children and families around the world. GIVE is one of Build-A-Bear's core values and has been a key element of the brand throughout its history. Today, their giving programs come to life through Build-A-Bear Foundation, which has contributed more than $22 million and 1.5 million furry friends to charitable organizations around the world.

To learn more about how to donate a furry friend to a Shriners Children's Build-A-Bear Foundation Buddy Room, visit lovetotherescue.org/build-a-bear-foundation-buddy-room/.

About Shriners Children's

Shriners Children's is changing lives every day through innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research and outstanding medical education. Our multiple locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico provide advanced care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate. All care is provided regardless of the families' ability to pay. Shriners Children's has treated more than 1.5 million children from more than 170 countries over the last 100 years. For more information on the care provided by Shriners Children's, go to shrinerschildrens.org Shriners Hospitals for Children is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity of donors. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.

About Build-A-Bear Foundation

Build-A-Bear Foundation adds a little more heart to life by sharing hugs, inspiring creativity, and supporting those in need. A 501(c)3 organization, Build-A-Bear Foundation's core focus is to support children's literacy programs as a path to social and educational equity. Build-A-Bear Foundation also provides financial and furry friend donations to organizations that support children's health and wellness, disaster relief, and families in need of essential supplies. Since 1997, Build-A-Bear has donated more than $22 million and 1.5 million furry friends to charitable causes around the world. For more information, please visit www.buildabearfoundation.org.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW)

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on www.buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder", the animated "Bear Builder 3D Workshop" and its age-gated adult-focused "Bear Cave". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenue of $411.5 million in fiscal 2021.

