Coverage Set for NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Events, Broadcast, Launch

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will provide coverage of the upcoming prelaunch and launch activities for the agency's SpaceX Crew-5 mission with astronauts to the International Space Station.

The launch is targeted for noon EDT, Wednesday, Oct. 5, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Dragon spacecraft, named Endurance, is scheduled to dock to the space station at 4:57 p.m. EDT Thursday, Oct. 6. Crew arrival, launch, the postlaunch news conference, and mission coverage through docking will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website. NASA also will host an audio only prelaunch news teleconference. Follow all live events at:

The Crew-5 launch will carry two NASA astronauts Mission Commander Nicole Mann and Pilot Josh Cassada, along with JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, who will serve as mission specialists to the space station for a science expedition mission.

This is the fifth crew rotation mission with astronauts using the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket to the orbiting laboratory as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program.

The deadline has passed for media accreditation for in-person coverage of this launch. More information about media accreditation is available by emailing: ksc-media-accreditat@mail.nasa.gov.

All media participation in the following news conferences will be remote except where specifically listed below.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission coverage is as follows (all times Eastern and subject to change based on real-time operations):

Saturday, Oct. 1

12:30 p.m. (approximately) – Crew arrival media event at Kennedy on NASA Television

Bob Cabana , associate administrator, NASA

Janet Petro , director, NASA Kennedy

Junichi Sakai , manager, International Space Station, JAXA

NASA astronaut Nicole Mann

NASA astronaut Josh Cassada

JAXA astronaut Koichi Wakata

Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina

The event is limited to in-person media only. Follow Commercial Crew and Kennedy Space Center for the latest arrival updates.

Monday, Oct. 3

7:30 p.m. (approximately) – Prelaunch News Teleconference at Kennedy (no earlier than one hour after completion of the Launch Readiness Review) with the following participants:

Steve Stich , manager, Commercial Crew Program, Kennedy

Joel Montalbano , manager, International Space Station, Johnson

Emily Nelson , chief flight director, Johnson

Kirt Costello , chief scientist, NASA's International Space Station Program

Benji Reed , senior director, Human Spaceflight Programs, SpaceX

Junichi Sakai , manager, International Space Station, JAXA

Sergei Krikalev, executive director, Human Space Flight Programs, Roscosmos

Brian Cizek , launch weather officer, U.S. Space Force 45th Weather Squadron

Media may ask questions via phone only. For the dial-in number and passcode, please contact the Kennedy newsroom no later than 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 at: ksc-newsroom@mail.nasa.gov.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

8:30 a.m. – NASA TV launch coverage begins. NASA Television will have continuous mission coverage to docking and coverage of hatch open and the welcome ceremony.

1:30 p.m. (approximately) – Postlaunch News Conference on NASA TV

Kathy Lueders , associate administrator, Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Steve Stich , manager, Commercial Crew Program, Kennedy

Joel Montalbano , manager, International Space Station, Johnson

Benji Reed , senior director, Human Spaceflight Programs, SpaceX

Hiroshi Sasaki , vice president and director general, JAXA's Human Spaceflight Technology Directorate

Sergei Krikalev, executive director, Human Space Flight Programs, Roscosmos

Media may ask questions in-person and via phone. Limited auditorium space will be available for in-person participation. For the dial-in number and passcode, please contact the Kennedy newsroom no later than 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at: ksc-newsroom@mail.nasa.gov.

Thursday, Oct. 6

4:57 p.m. – Docking to the International Space Station

6:42 p.m. – Hatch Opening

8:15 p.m. – Welcome Ceremony

NASA TV Launch Coverage

NASA TV live coverage will begin at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. For NASA TV downlink information, schedules, and links to streaming video, visit:

Audio only of the news conferences and launch coverage will be carried on the NASA "V" circuits, which may be accessed by dialing 321-867-1220, -1240, -1260 or -7135. On launch day, "mission audio," countdown activities without NASA TV launch commentary, will be carried on 321-867-7135.

NASA Website Launch Coverage

Launch day coverage of NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission will be available on the agency's website. Coverage will include live streaming and blog updates beginning no earlier than 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, as the countdown milestones occur. On-demand streaming video and photos of the launch will be available shortly after liftoff. For questions about countdown coverage, contact the Kennedy newsroom at 321-867-2468. Follow countdown coverage on our launch blog at:

Launch also will be available on local amateur VHF radio frequency 146.940 MHz and UHF radio frequency 444.925 MHz, FM mode, heard within Brevard County on the Space Coast.

Attend the launch virtually

Members of the public can register to attend this launch virtually. NASA's virtual guest program for this mission also includes curated launch resources, notifications about related opportunities or changes, and a stamp for the NASA virtual guest passport following a successful launch.

Watch and engage on social media

NASA will provide a live video feed of Launch Complex 39A approximately 48 hours prior to the planned liftoff of the Crew-5 mission. Pending unlikely technical issues, the feed will be uninterrupted until the prelaunch broadcast begins on NASA TV, approximately four hours prior to launch.

Once the feed is live, you will find it here:

NASA's Commercial Crew Program has delivered on its goal of safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation to and from the International Space Station from the United States through a partnership with American private industry. This partnership is changing the arc of human spaceflight history by opening access to low-Earth orbit and the International Space Station to more people, more science, and more commercial opportunities. The space station remains the springboard to NASA's next great leap in space exploration, including future missions to the Moon and, eventually, to Mars.

For NASA's launch blog and more information about the mission, visit:

