InventHelp Inventor Develops Footwear Accessory for Roofers (PTA-123)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a contractor and I needed a better way to enhance traction and disperse my weight when working on moss-covered cement tile roofs," said an inventor, from Aloha, Ore., "so I invented the GECCO SHOES. My design could help to reduce the incidence of slipping and falling and it could prevent damage to fragile roofing materials."

The patent-pending invention increases foot traction while working on steep roofs. It also helps to disperse the wearer's weight load on fragile roofing materials. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for roofers and roofing contractors. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PTA-123, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

