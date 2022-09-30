Top 5 Outdoor Halloween Decorations Including 12-FT Animated Pumpkin Ghoul

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemmy Industries Halloween decor at Walmart features five larger than life Halloween decorations including a 12-ft animated Pumpkin Ghoul and giant Airblown Inflatables.

Gemmy Industries Halloween decor at Walmart features five larger than life Halloween decorations.

An animated 12-ft Pumpkin Ghoul ($299.00) wrapped in hunter green gauze with poseable arms is available on Walmart.com. The Pumpkin Ghoul's head is a jack-o-lantern blow mold with distressed paint finish. Plug it in and it lights up with an orange lightshow projection CandleFlicker™ lighting effect. Once activated, the Pumpkin Ghoul speaks taunting phrases and turns at the waist.

An additional giant showstopper is the 12-ft Airblown Pumpkin Ghoul ($84.00) featuring a mischievous jack-o-lantern face can also be found on Walmart.com. It inflates in seconds and lights up with Phantasmä Lightshow projection for an eye-catching lighting effect. Pair two of these inflatables together at an entryway for a thrilling welcome.

On Oct 31st, have trick-or-treaters walk under the 10-ft Halloween Archway ($99.00) with a "Enter If You Dare" banner. Available in-store and online, this castle-like archway features a ghost, friendly witch, reaper and skeleton with green streamers hanging down the entryway. It makes a big statement with ease and is a great addition to a photo background.

Turn any lawn into a spooky forest with the large 9-ft Haunted Tree Scene ($59.00) featuring a Ghost, Pumpkin Child and Candy Corn on tree branches. Available in-store and online, it includes heavy-duty lawn stakes, tethers, and everything else you'll need for an easy setup.

Add fun to any lawn with the 10-ft Hot Air Balloon Scene, available in-store only. Featuring a jack-o'-lantern basket with three characters—a ghost, monster and witch—and a purple balloon with a "Happy Halloween" sentiment, this hot air balloon inflatable makes a spooktacular addition to your Halloween decorations.

Take your decor to the next level with the portable size Fog Machine 400W ($32.48) with skeleton hands. Available in-store and online, it includes a remote control and produces a safe, thick cloud of fog for parties and self-made haunted houses.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatables and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, go to www.gemmy.com.

