InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Mirror for Kitchens (CHK-142)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to help people make wiser food choices when eating in the kitchen," said an inventor, from Oak Lawn, Ill., "so I invented THE TRUTH MIRROR. My design would offer a convenient way to track food goals while inspiring users not to overeat."

The invention provides an effective means of reminding users to keep track of their food intake. It also ensures that the user is aware of his/her physical shape. As a result, it could help to maintain a healthy and nutritious diet and it could help to prevent overeating. The invention features a unique design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

