Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. September and Third Quarter 2022 Sales Results

Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
  • Year-to-date electrified vehicle sales including battery, fuel cells, hybrids and plug-in hybrids represent nearly one-quarter of total volume
  • Sequoia hybrid now on sale at dealerships; 21 electrified vehicle options between both Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker
  • By end of 2022, TMNA will introduce more hybrid vehicle options; Corolla Cross hybrid, the all-new Toyota Crown hybrid, Lexus RX hybrid, plus four new Corolla hybrid grades

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported U.S. September 2022 sales of 179,050 vehicles, up 17.1 percent on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus September 2021. September 2022 sales of electrified vehicles totaled 35,419, representing nearly 20 percent of total monthly sales.

Toyota Corporate Logo (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America)
Toyota Corporate Logo (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America)(PRNewswire)

For the third quarter of 2022, TMNA reported U.S. sales of 526,017 vehicles, down 7.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis. Third quarter electrified vehicle sales totaled 111,713, representing 21.2 percent of total year-to-date sales.

Toyota division posted September sales of 157,332 vehicles, up 20.8 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the third quarter of 2022, Toyota division reported sales of 458,493 vehicles, down 5.4 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis.

Lexus division posted September sales of 21,718 vehicles, down 4.3 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the third quarter of 2022, Lexus division reported sales of 67,524 vehicles, down 16.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

"While our teams and dealers continue to face on-going challenges, taking care of our customers and their needs remains a top priority," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, Sales, TMNA.  "Through the end of 2022, customers can expect even more electrified options in showrooms from both brands including four new Corolla hybrid grades, the Corolla Cross hybrid, the all-new Toyota Crown with two hybrid options, and the all-new Lexus RX with available hybrid."

September and Year-To-Date 2022 Highlights

TMNA:

  • September 2022 sales up 17.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis
  • September 2022 car division sales up 31.6 percent on a volume and DSR basis
  • September 2022 truck division sales up 11.5 percent on a volume and DSR basis
  • September 2022 sales of electrified vehicles totaled 35,419 representing nearly 20 percent of total volume
  • Year-to-date electrified vehicle sales including battery, fuel cells, hybrids and plug-in hybrids represent nearly one-quarter of total volume
  • With sales of the Sequoia hybrid starting in September, TMNA now offers 21 electrified vehicle options between both Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker
  • TMNA's digital retail sales of new vehicles through its SmartPath and Monogram platforms surpassed 189,000 at more than 300 dealers; more than 100 dealers will go live on both platforms by the fourth quarter.

Toyota Division:

  • September sales up 20.8 percent on a volume and DSR basis
  • September car division up 33.9 percent on a volume and DSR basis
  • September SUV division up 19.3 percent on a volume and DSR basis
  • September truck division up 15.5 percent on a volume and DSR basis
  • Corolla September sales up 32.2 percent on a volume and DSR basis
  • GR86 September and year-to-date sales up significantly
  • Prius September sales up 16.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis
  • Camry September sales up 45.8 percent on a volume and DSR basis
  • RAV4 September sales up 50.8 percent on a volume and DSR basis
  • Tacoma September sales up 18.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis
  • Tacoma September sales up 11.2 percent on a volume and DSR basis
  • Best-ever September sales:
  • Best-ever year-to-date:

Lexus Division:

  • September car division up 14.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis
  • September electrified vehicle sales up 10.8 percent on a volume and DSR basis,
  • IS September sales up 8.9 percent on a volume and DSR basis
  • RC and ES September sales up more than 20 percent on a volume and DSR basis
  • ES hybrid September sales up 29.2 percent on a volume and DSR basis
  • RX hybrid September sales up 10.3 percent on a volume and DSR basis
  • LS hybrid September sales up 366.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis
  • Best-ever September sales:
  • Best-ever year-to-date:

About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through its Toyota and Lexus brands, plus its nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 32 million cars and trucks at its nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, a quarter of the company's 2021 U.S. sales were electrified.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more.

Media Contact:
Victor Vanov
469.292.1318
victor.vanov@toyota.com

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY

September 2022


-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --     











2022

2021

DSR %

VOL %

2022

2021

DSR %

VOL %

TOTAL TMNA

179,050

152,916

17.1

17.1

1,571,714

1,857,884

-15.8

-15.4

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.

157,332

130,219

20.8

20.8

1,373,102

1,619,078

-15.6

-15.2

TOTAL LEXUS DIV.

21,718

22,697

-4.3

-4.3

198,612

238,806

-17.2

-16.8

COROLLA

18,874

14,275

32.2

32.2

171,556

217,727

-21.5

-21.2

SUPRA

220

436

-49.5

-49.5

3,855

5,825

-34.1

-33.8

GR86 (INCL FR-S)

865

2

43,150.0

43,150.0

9,691

1,044

824.2

828.3

MIRAI

7

406

-98.3

-98.3

1,437

2,268

-36.9

-36.6

AVALON

160

1,311

-87.8

-87.8

12,144

15,967

-24.3

-23.9

PRIUS

2,574

2,217

16.1

16.1

27,008

51,038

-47.3

-47.1

CAMRY

27,859

19,106

45.8

45.8

214,403

256,769

-16.9

-16.5

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR

50,559

37,753

33.9

33.9

440,094

550,843

-20.5

-20.1

IS

1,673

1,536

8.9

8.9

16,331

20,160

-19.3

-19

RC

283

234

20.9

20.9

1,950

2,720

-28.6

-28.3

ES

3,512

2,765

27.0

27.0

32,372

34,053

-5.4

-4.9

GS

0

0

0

0

2

75

-97.3

-97.3

LS

267

314

-15.0

-15.0

1,989

3,312

-40.2

-39.9

LC

71

240

-70.4

-70.4

993

2,372

-58.3

-58.1

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR

5,806

5,089

14.1

14.1

53,637

62,693

-14.8

-14.4

TOTAL TMNA CAR

56,365

42,842

31.6

31.6

493,731

613,536

-19.9

-19.5

C-HR

308

1,873

-83.6

-83.6

10,313

32,388

-68.3

-68.2

BZ4X

0

0

0

0

232

0

0

0

RAV4

32,317

21,426

50.8

50.8

303,341

313,447

-3.6

-3.2

COROLLA CROSS

6,465

0

0

0

37,521

0

0

0

VENZA

1,303

4,224

-69.2

-69.2

23,131

50,493

-54.4

-54.2

HIGHLANDER

19,743

19,101

3.4

3.4

164,451

207,564

-21.1

-20.8

4RUNNER

8,842

10,673

-17.2

-17.2

93,419

105,475

-11.8

-11.4

SEQUOIA

9

503

-98.2

-98.2

489

6,072

-92.0

-91.9

LAND CRUISER

1

23

-95.7

-95.7

44

3,665

-98.8

-98.8

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV

68,988

57,828

19.3

19.3

632,959

719,144

-12.4

-12.0

SIENNA

6,498

7,724

-15.9

-15.9

49,658

83,447

-40.8

-40.5

TACOMA

21,470

18,086

18.7

18.7

175,872

200,631

-12.7

-12.3

TUNDRA

9,817

8,828

11.2

11.2

74,519

65,013

14.1

14.6

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP

31,287

26,914

16.2

16.2

250,391

265,644

-6.2

-5.7

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK

106,773

92,466

15.5

15.5

933,011

1,068,235

-13.0

-12.7

UX

604

1,210

-50.1

-50.1

7,850

14,277

-45.3

-45.0

NX

3,720

4,773

-22.1

-22.1

31,651

50,544

-37.7

-37.4

RX

8,640

8,572

0.8

0.8

80,299

84,625

-5.5

-5.1

GX

2,803

2,830

-1.0

-1.0

22,466

23,859

-6.2

-5.8

LX

145

223

-35.0

-35.0

2,709

2,808

-3.9

-3.5

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK

15,912

17,608

-9.6

-9.6

144,975

176,113

-18.0

-17.7

TOTAL TMNA TRUCK

122,685

110,074

11.5

11.5

1,077,986

1,244,348

-13.7

-13.4

Selling Days

25

25



229

228



DSR = Daily Selling Rate



























TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY

September 2022


-- CURRENT MONTH --


-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --  


2022

2021

DSR %

VOL%

2022

2021

DSR %

VOL%

TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID

1,887

1,342

40.6

40.6

19,539

28,631

-32.1

-31.8

TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME

687

875

-21.5

-21.5

7,469

22,407

-66.8

-66.7

TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID

1,378

1,523

-9.5

-9.5

22,904

23,258

-2.0

-1.5

TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID

4,151

3,905

6.3

6.3

33,104

36,694

-10.2

-9.8

TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID

32

760

-95.8

-95.8

3,547

7,914

-55.4

-55.2

TOYOTA MIRAI

7

406

-98.3

-98.3

1,437

2,268

-36.9

-36.6

TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID

6,498

7,722

-15.9

-15.9

49,630

82,597

-40.2

-39.9

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID

1,432

5,159

-72.2

-72.2

31,787

50,464

-37.3

-37.0

TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID

1

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

TOYOTA BZ4X

0

0

0

0

232

0

0

0

TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID

9,402

9,188

2.3

2.3

124,153

82,591

49.7

50.3

TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME

1,237

3,100

-60.1

-60.1

14,122

19,966

-29.6

-29.3

TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID

1,303

4,224

-69.2

-69.2

23,131

50,493

-54.4

-54.2

TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID

2,153

0

0

0

7,189

0

0

0

LEXUS ES HYBRID

1,264

978

29.2

29.2

10,459

9,667

7.7

8.2

LEXUS UX HYBRID

541

978

-44.7

-44.7

4,511

10,208

-56.0

-55.8

LEXUS NX HYBRID

1,102

911

21.0

21.0

8,571

9,405

-9.3

-8.9

LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID

264

0

0

0

2,782

0

0

0

LEXUS RX HYBRID

2,064

1,871

10.3

10.3

13,728

13,485

1.4

1.8

LEXUS LS HYBRID

14

3

366.7

366.7

46

61

-24.9

-24.6

LEXUS LC HYBRID

2

0

0

0

15

12

24.5

25.0

TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles

35,419

42,945

-17.5

-17.5

378,357

450,122

-16.3

-15.9

TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles

30,168

38,204

-21.0

-21.0

338,245

407,283

-17.3

-17.0

TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles

5,251

4,741

10.8

10.8

40,112

42,839

-6.8

-6.4

TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO

19.8 %

28.1 %



24.1 %

24.2 %



Selling Days

25

25



229

228



View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toyota-motor-north-america-reports-us-september-and-third-quarter-2022-sales-results-301639031.html

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.