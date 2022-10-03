WorkWave Launches TEAM by WorkWave, its New, Modernized and Global Workforce Management Platform

WorkWave's new platform brings the company one step closer to creating the field service SaaS model of the future through modern, end-to-end software solutions

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave, a leading provider of SaaS software solutions that support every stage of a service business's life cycle, today announces the launch of TEAM by WorkWave , the enterprise solution for cleaning, security and facilities management providers looking to connect field-based operations with back-office resources, and integrate with their preferred financial management system and payroll processing tools. TEAM by WorkWave offers best-in-class feature sets to reduce costs and risk associated with business operations, and scales alongside business growth, with localized system preferences and processes to support even the largest global market leaders.

WorkWave (PRNewswire)

"The launch of TEAM by WorkWave is so much more than a new platform to add to our portfolio; it is another example of how WorkWave as the field service software market leader is working toward building unified, holistic solutions for our customers to help them grow their businesses, operate more effectively and drive their own market leadership," says David F. Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave.

WorkWave acquired TEAM Software, the enterprise software platform for cleaning, security and facilities management industries, in September 2021. TEAM by WorkWave is the newest product backed by TEAM Software's industry experience, bringing together the features and functionality these industries need, in a modernized platform highly focused on mobile field operations. It rounds out the TEAM Software portfolio of products and delivers an all-in-one workforce management platform to the North American market.

"For businesses managing a distributed workforce, a streamlined yet powerful solution is required to engage employees, deliver on customer commitments and effectively connect field operations with back-office decision making," says Jill Davie, President, TEAM Software by WorkWave. "TEAM by WorkWave addresses these needs while providing key operational insights to business leaders in order to maximize margins. This product combines 30 years of industry experience with the most modern tech available."

"Over the past year, we brought together the best software and solutions in the industry to ensure we have the resources and functionality to build solutions that will house every tool and resource our customers need to not only excel in their current business but also to rapidly grow and scale as well. TEAM by WorkWave is an important step of that plan and is an example of how we are driving innovation to create a modern, unified, and powerful customer experience. We are the best-positioned company to empower transformation within the industries we lead, and we are excited to spearhead this next stage of growth across all major field service industries," says Giannetto.

For more information about TEAM by WorkWave, please visit our website .

About WorkWave

For nearly 40 years, WorkWave has been building best practices into its market-leading field service and last mile software solutions to allow best-in-class companies to grow their business, service their customers and maximize their money. Its solutions empower service-oriented companies to reach their full potential through scalable, cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a business life cycle, including marketing, sales, service delivery, customer interaction and financial transactions. WorkWave is a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last-mile delivery. WorkWave's award-winning culture and solutions have been recognized in the SaaS Awards, the Cloud Awards, the American Business Awards, the NJBIZ Best Places to Work Awards, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. For more information, visit workwave.com.

About TEAM Software by WorkWave

TEAM Software by WorkWave develops market-leading solutions for companies powered by distributed workforces, specifically those serving the cleaning and security sectors. TEAM's technology enables companies to manage and optimize their business, from front-line service delivery to back-office financial management, by providing business-critical information to reduce risk and costs and improve efficiency, profitability, and growth. Established in 1989, TEAM is the premier partner and recognized global technology leader for companies that keep the world clean, safe, and secure. Customers count on TEAM's proven industry expertise, world-class software solutions, and exceptional customer experience. Headquartered in the U.S., TEAM has additional bases of operation in Australia and the U.K. For more information, visit https://teamsoftware.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WorkWave