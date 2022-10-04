HIGHLIGHTS ANNOUNCES 2022 HOLIDAY KIDS GIFT GUIDE

Highlights Provides Parents with Curated Holiday Shopping List

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights , the global media brand dedicated to nurturing and developing the whole child, has officially launched its Kids Gift Guide , which has everything parents and grandparents need for the young creators, puzzlers, dreamers and adventurers on their holiday shopping lists, ages 0-12. Additionally, Highlights has launched its purchase rewards program called Highlights Cash.

"The holidays are a time to connect, and sometimes we do that by watching a favorite holiday movie or playing an online game, but we know families also crave time off screens and in tactile and engaged play," said Lece Lohr, President of Highlights for Children Consumer Business. "This holiday season, parents can shop our Kids Gift Guide for timeless gifts that will provide hours of educational, screen-free adventures to balance out their family's media consumption. Parents can shop confidently knowing that Highlights creates fun and memorable moments to encourage children to discover their best selves."

The Kids Gift Guide features classic staples, as well as all-new items, including:

The Highlights Book of How – The latest deluxe title from the successful and best-selling Highlights Things to Do collection (MSRP $29.99 , ages 7+). – The latest deluxe title from the successful and best-selling Highlights Things to Do collection (MSRP, ages 7+).

Activity Kits – New and exclusive to Highlights, this family-friendly product line is designed to unleash a child's creativity (MSRP $14.99 – $49.99 each, ages 6+). Available on Oct. 17, 2022 .

Long Sleeve Tee & Hoodie Collection – Unique designs built from Highlights' DNA with extended sizing for kids and adults (MSRP $24.99 – $49.99 each). – Unique designs built from Highlights' DNA with extended sizing for kids and adults (MSRPeach).

Highlights Magazine Subscriptions – A beloved, childhood icon for more than 75 years provides 12 months of stories and activities that are as entertaining as they are educational (MSRP: $71.88 – $215.64 , ages 6-12). – A beloved, childhood icon for more than 75 years provides 12 months of stories and activities that are as entertaining as they are educational (MSRP:, ages 6-12).

Shoppers can earn $10 in Highlights Cash on any purchase from Oct. 1 to Nov. 30. Rewards will be delivered by email and customers must have a valid email on file to receive their rewards. Highlights Cash may be redeemed from Dec. 1-14 on purchases of $30 or more.

To learn more about giving the gift of Highlights, visit the Kids Gift Guide at https://shop.highlights.com/kids-gift-guide .

About Highlights:

Highlights is a global media brand dedicated to helping children become curious, creative, caring, and confident through engaging content and experiences that are focused on nurturing and developing the whole child. Highlights reaches children 0-12 with its most popular magazines and books, and on multi-media digital experiences, toys/games, podcast, parenting site, apparel, gear, and activity-based products, and more. Connect with Highlights at: Highlights.com , Instagram , Facebook , HighlightsKids.com , Twitter , Pinterest , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

