LRS HONORED WITH SECOND CONSECUTIVE INC. 5000 RANKING OF FASTEST GROWING COMPANIES IN AMERICA

Catapulted by a 134 percent three-year revenue growth rate, LRS ranked 3,756th nationally and 104th on Inc.'s Midwest ranking

ROSEMONT, Ill., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LRS, among the nation's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers, today announced it has been honored with a second consecutive ranking on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the United States. The list represents a unique look at the country's most successful private businesses and is a key benchmark for entrepreneurial success.

Specifically, LRS ranked as the nation's 3,756th fastest growing company in 2022, and landed the 104th spot among Midwest companies. LRS rankings were based on a 134 percent three-year revenue growth rate and an Inc.-verified review of company financial statements submitted as part of the application process. Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

"We are honored to once again be recognized by the editors of Inc. as one of America's fastest-growing private companies," said LRS President and Chief Executive Officer Alan T. Handley. "Our success would not be possible without the passion and dedication of our employees, from drivers and mechanics to laborers and customer service teams who, each day across ten states, help advance our mission to be the industry leader in innovative and environmentally responsible waste and recycling solutions."

For four decades, Inc. has celebrated the fastest-growing private companies in America, with companies such as Microsoft, Under Armour, and Patagonia gaining their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. Joining LRS, the companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 represent a new cohort of fast-growing private businesses, all of which have demonstrated an ability to succeed amid supply chain challenges, labor shortages, and the ongoing impacts related to COVID-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

LRS has made ten acquisitions to-date in 2022, and in 2021, the company amassed 22 acquisitions to complement its organic revenue growth.

LRS is among the nation's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers. Since 2013, LRS has specialized in delivering an exceptional customer experience for millions of residential and commercial customers across ten states: Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Kansas, Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi. Diversified and growing, LRS also offers affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling, street sweeping, portable restroom rentals, on-site storage and temporary fencing. LRS owns and operates more than 80 facilities and thrives on the passion of 2,100 full-time employees. The company provides safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods, and communities it serves. To learn more visit www.LRSrecycles.com. #BeyondWaste

