LyondellBasell Catalyst Production Expansion Adds Life to Infrastructure Projects

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell today announces the start-up of a new catalyst production plant at its Frankfurt, Germany, site. This announcement directly correlates to investments in infrastructure projects, increased demand for polymers by a growing population, particularly in emerging countries and the value of our Hostalen ACP polyethylene (PE) technology. This technology supports the increasing demand in high performance PE resins to produce raw materials for pipes to safely transport water and materials to safely store and protect food items.

"The expansion of our catalyst production capacity in Frankfurt secures the supply of Ziegler Avant Z catalysts for our license technology customers throughout the world," says LyondellBasell site manager Andrei Gonioukh. "Operating one of the most advanced catalyst production facilities that is using industry-leading production technology, this investment is also a commitment to the catalyst production at the Frankfurt site and the growing market for our products."

With over 60 years of experience, LyondellBasell offers a wide range of catalysts, covering most processes for the production of polymers. LyondellBasell operates catalyst production facilities in Ferrara, Italy, Frankfurt and Ludwigshafen, Germany and Edison, N.J., USA.

Avant and Hostalen are trademarks owned and/or used by the LyondellBasell family of companies and are registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

As a leader in the global chemical industry, LyondellBasell strives every day to be the safest, best operated and most valued company in our industry. The company's products, materials and technologies are advancing sustainable solutions for food safety, access to clean water, healthcare and fuel efficiency in more than 100 international markets. LyondellBasell places high priority on diversity, equity and inclusion and is Advancing Good with an emphasis on our planet, the communities where we operate and our future workforce. The company takes great pride in its world-class technology and customer focus. LyondellBasell has stepped up its circularity and climate ambitions and actions to address the global challenges of plastic waste and decarbonization. In 2022, LyondellBasell was named as one of FORTUNE Magazine's "World's Most Admired Companies" for the fifth consecutive year. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

