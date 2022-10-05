BlackLine Receives Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius for Third Consecutive Year

Accounting automation software leader recognized for its continued emphasis on corporate social responsibility

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting automation software leader BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) has won a 2022 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius, a leading B2B software peer review platform. The annual award celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to provide impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs for their employees and surrounding communities. This marks the third consecutive year BlackLine has been recognized for fostering an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) among its employees, support for remote employees and for giving back to the communities in which it operates.

Accounting automation software leader BlackLine has been recognized for the third consecutive year for fostering an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) among its employees, supporting remote employees and for giving back to the communities in which it operates. (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to have built a culture deeply rooted in diversity, equity and inclusion where employees know they can bring their authentic selves to work, whether they are in the office or working remotely," said Susan Otto, BlackLine's chief people officer. "We live by the tenets 'Think, Create, and Serve' where BlackLiners make it a priority to find ways to serve our customers, fellow employees, and the communities in which we live and work. We are honored to be recognized by TrustRadius for the third year in a row and want to thank all of our employees for their continued commitment to service."

To be honored with a TrustRadius Tech Cares Award, each organization had to be a B2B technology company that demonstrated significant impact via its CSR initiatives in at least one of the following categories: volunteerism; diversity, equity and inclusion programs; charitable donations and fundraising; support for in-office and remote employees; and/or environmental sustainability initiatives. All nominations were thoroughly vetted by the TrustRadius research team, and supporting proof was provided, as needed, by the nominators.

"BlackLine has earned a 2022 Tech Cares award for demonstrating a significant commitment to corporate social responsibility," said Megan Headley, VP of research at TrustRadius. "BlackLine runs a strong internal DEI program, including actions such as implementing an unconscious bias reduction program, supporting multiple Employee Resource Groups, and has offered internship opportunities to underrepresented students. BlackLine also has a robust charitable giving program with employer-matched donations to UNICEF, UNHCR, American Red Cross and the ACLU, among others."

BlackLine is committed to doing its part to create a more sustainable and equitable world, from setting high environmental standards in its workplaces to supporting employee health and wellbeing, building strong relationships with suppliers from underrepresented communities, fostering an environment of inclusiveness via Employee Resource Groups, protecting customers' data security and privacy and giving back to the community.

To learn more about BlackLine's CSR initiatives, please visit the company's DEI and ESG web pages. To see what BlackLine customers are saying at TrustRadius, go here.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based financial operations management platform and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 4,000 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in major business centers around the world including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

BlackLine company logo. (PRNewsFoto/BlackLine) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BlackLine