KaliVir Immunotherapeutics to Present Data on its Novel Pre-Clinical Oncolytic Therapy VET3-TGI at the Society for Immunology of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KaliVir Immunotherapeutics, Inc., a biotech company developing cutting-edge, multi-therapeutic oncolytic viral immunotherapy programs, today announced that it will be presenting data on its product candidate VET3-TGI at the 37th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunology of Cancer (SITC), taking place November 8-12, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

VET3-TGI is based on KaliVir's unique Vaccinia Enhanced Template (VET™) platform, capable of generating potent novel oncolytic vaccinia viruses with modifications to maximize viral replication and to enhance intravenous delivery and spread. VET3-TGI incorporates modifications granting the expression of CXCR3, IL-12 and a TGF-β inhibitor, allowing for efficient trafficking to the tumor, activation of anti-tumor immune responses and inhibition of immunosuppressive activity.

Presentation Overview

Title: A novel oncolytic immunotherapy, VET3-TGI, overcomes TGFB1 mediated immunosuppression, augments type-1 immune response, and displays potent therapeutic activity in multiple mouse tumor models

Date: November 11, 2022

Time: 7:00 am – 8:30 pm EST

Location: Poster Hall, Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Boston, MA

About KaliVir Immunotherapeutics, Inc.

KaliVir Immunotherapeutics is a privately held biotech company developing cutting-edge, multi-therapeutic oncolytic viral immunotherapy programs. The company has developed a unique vaccinia virus-based platform, Vaccinia Enhanced Template "VET" Platform, that can generate potent novel oncolytic vaccinia viruses with modifications to maximize viral replication and to enhance intravenous delivery and spread. VET™ platform utilizes the large transgene capacity of the vaccinia virus to deliver therapeutics matched to tumor immunophenotypes to stimulate patients' immune systems and modify the tumor microenvironment. KaliVir's oncolytic virus candidates are designed to be safe, potent and systemically deliverable to treat cancer patients across multiple tumor types. KaliVir has separate collaborations with Roche and Astellas Pharma to design and generate novel oncolytic vaccinia viruses derived from the VET™ platform. In addition, Astellas entered into a world-wide exclusive license to develop and commercialize KaliVir's initial lead clinical candidate VET2-L2 oncolytic vaccinia virus. KaliVir is currently advancing multiple therapeutic candidates toward the clinic. For more information, please visit www.kalivir.com.

