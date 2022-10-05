Kdrive launches an application that combines Drive-to-earn and GameFi to optimize income for everyone

Kdrive launches an application that combines Drive-to-earn and GameFi to optimize income for everyone

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reinvigorating and repurposing the tedious daily travels, KDrive intends to become the bright and brilliant successor of mobility apps – featuring web3 drive-to-earn concept with GameFi/SocialFi elements.

(PRNewswire)

In this mostly automatable and virtual day and age, the demand and desire for daily physical travel are experiencing a significant decline. "Tedious", "redundant" and sometimes "pointless" can probably encapsulate the feelings of many modern fellows – "Why go out when you can just stay put?". In response to this, KDrive introduces a novel activity motivator aiming to challenge that way of thinking and to show users what it means to "make the most" of a seemingly trivial routine of most people's day.

Within the ecosystem of KDrive, users are entitled to a number of fascinating in-app features:

Drive-To-Earn : In essence, KDrive is a financial game capable of providing users with a practical income through the means of NFTs. Earned tokens can be then utilized for further in-game activities or transfered to users' wallet for other purposes.

GameFi elements : Users are offered a diverse range of attractive NFTs, which allows them to not only earn KDrive tokens on the move but also tailor these "earning equipment" to each user's liking. There are also a number of gaming modes for users looking for a change, including KDrive.

SocialFi elements: KDrive plans to build a community of users where one can socialize and participate in various trading activities among others on the in-app, NFT-exclusive marketplace.

NFTs system

The offered range of NFTs can be differentiated according to their rate of profit. Each line possesses certain qualities that directly affects how much users can expect to earn and, consently, their retail price difference. The option for staking is available to users in the demo version, which facilitates the use of strategic buying and saving to achieve the optimal profit. Additionally, there is a possibility for users to create and market their own NFTs to render alternative revenues.

Demo version

Users can anticipate in the demo version sophisticated 3D graphics with most of the aforementioned features, promising a great overview of the ecosystem, though the earning aspect is to be available in the official app release. This is to ensure the smooth operation and tackle heads-on any issues before the official launch to guarantee the best possible experience for the users.

Project legitimacy

A mindful project checking all the boxes for security: SAFU-contracted, KYC-checked and properly audited the best of respective agencies.

Marketing scheme

To ensure the growth of its publicity and community awareness, the project has embarked on several global marketing campaigns and is planning to implement more in future's time, including:

PRE-SALE

Widespread news coverage with around 500 titles on various household news platforms, including Yahoo Finance, Bezinga, Morning Star, and so on.

Community conferences in the form of AMAs with well-known, creditable channels (e.g. Caesar Calls, Shill Seals, Venoms Calls,...)

Advertisements on crypto platforms including Poocoin, Dextool,...

Collaboration with renowned KOLs with sizable numbers of followers on Twitter.

Community events (e.g. Giveaway, prized competition,...)

PRE-LAUNCH

Maintaining and/or increasing the frequency of community conferences

Listing on CMC, CGK

Maintaining and/or increasing the coverage of advertisements on more crypto platforms.

POST-LAUNCH

Maintaining and/or increasing the frequency of community conferences

Maintaining and/or increasing the coverage of advertisements on more crypto platforms.

Collaboration with taxi lines to further promote awareness as well as offer an alternative source of income for taxi drivers.

Collaboration with renowned mobility service providers in the world

Presale on Pinksale: From 12 October 2022 02:00 (UTC) to 14 October 2022 14:00 (UTC)

Social Media

Twitter: https://twitter.com/kdrivetoken

Telegram: https://t.me/kdrivetoken

Website: https://kdrive.io/

Docs: https://docs.kdrive.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KDrive