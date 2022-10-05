Transcenta Received IND Clearance from FDA for Its Best-In-Class MASP2 Targeting Antibody TST004 for the Treatment of IgA Nephropathy

SUZHOU, China, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcenta Holding Limited ("Transcenta") (HKEX: 06628), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with fully-integrated capabilities in discovery, research, development and manufacturing of antibody-based therapeutics, announces that TST004, its best-in-class, humanized monoclonal antibody targeting MASP2, has received IND clearance from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

MASP2, mannose-binding protein-associated serine protease 2, is a key enzyme in the lectin pathway initiation of complement activation. Studies have shown that lectin pathway activation contributes to multiple human diseases such as immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN), hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation–associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA). Therefore, inhibition of MASP2 might be a potential treatment approach for diseases related to lectin pathway activation.

TST004 is a humanized mAb targeting mannose-binding protein-associated serine protease 2 (MASP2) and designed to prevent the inflammation and tissue damage mediated by lectin pathway complement activation.

In June 2022, Transcenta was selected to present the preclinical data of TST004 at the 2022 ISN Frontiers Meetings of Complement-Related Kidney Diseases in Bergamo, Italy: https://www.transcenta.com/newsDet/id-93

"There is a high unmet medical need for patients with IgA nephropathy, with around 30 to 45% of them ultimately developing end stage kidney disease and available treatment options remaining symptomatic in nature. Targeting the lectin pathway activation with our best-in-class TST004 antibody is a potentially transformative therapeutic alternative." said Dr. Caroline Germa, Transcenta's Executive Vice President, Global Medicine Development and Chief Medical Officer.

About TST004

TST004 is a humanized mAb targeting mannose-binding protein-associated serine protease 2 (MASP2) and designed to prevent the lectin pathway complement-mediated inflammation. Transcenta discovered and developed TST004 in-house and plan to develop TST004 for IgA nephropathy (IgAN), a highly prevalent chronic kidney disease with very limited treatment options. TST004 also has therapeutic potential in a number of other indications, such as thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA), representing significant market potential.

About Transcenta Holding Limited

Transcenta (HKEX: 06628) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with fully integrated capabilities in antibody-based biotherapeutics discovery, research, development and manufacturing.

Transcenta has established global footprint, with Headquarters and Discovery, Clinical and Translational Research Center in Suzhou, Process and Product Development Center and Manufacturing Facility in Hangzhou, and Clinical Development Centers in Princeton, US and in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou of China, and External Partnering Center in Boston and Los Angeles, US. Transcenta has also initiated the construction of the Group Headquarters and the second high-end biopharmaceutical facility with ICB as its core technology in Suzhou Industrial Park. Transcenta is developing ten therapeutic antibody molecules for oncology and selected non-oncology indications including bone and kidney disorders.

For more information, please visit www.transcenta.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/transcenta.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Transcenta, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. Transcenta does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of Transcenta with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Transcenta's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Transcenta's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

Transcenta, the Directors and the employees of Transcenta assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialize or turn out to be incorrect.

