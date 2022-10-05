Volaris Reports September 2022 Traffic Results: 25% YoY demand growth with an 87% Load Factor

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) ("Volaris" or "The Company"), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America, reports its September 2022 preliminary traffic results.
Sept 2022
Sept 2021
Variance
YTD Sept 2022
YTD Sept 2021
Variance
RPMs (million, scheduled & charter)
Domestic
1,788
1,469
21.8 %
15,792
12,394
27.4 %
International
714
530
34.7 %
6,099
4,440
37.4 %
Total
2,503
1,999
25.2 %
21,891
16,835
30.0 %
ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)
Domestic
1,985
1,713
15.9 %
18,033
14,447
24.8 %
International
879
730
20.5 %
7,744
5,627
37.6 %
Total
2,864
2,443
17.2 %
25,777
20,074
28.4 %
Load Factor (%, scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)
Domestic
90.1 %
85.7 %
4.4 pp
87.6 %
85.8 %
1.8 pp
International
81.2 %
72.7 %
8.6 pp
78.8 %
79.8 %
(0.2) pp
Total
87.4 %
81.8 %
5.6 pp
84.9 %
83.9 %
1.1 pp
Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)
Domestic
2,075
1,681
23.4 %
18,297
13,925
31.4 %
International
489
380
28.8 %
4,279
3,199
33.7 %
Total
2,564
2,061
24.4 %
22,576
17,124
31.8 %
Economic Jet Fuel Price
(USD per gallon, preliminary)
Average
3.84
2.34
64.1 %
3.85
2.14
79.9 %
The information included in this report has not been audited, and it does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors. It cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will indicate a similar performance in the future.
About Volaris:
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 196, and its fleet from 4 to 113 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 500 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 28 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, and Central and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eleven consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.volaris.com.
Investor Relations Contact
Ricardo Martínez / ir@volaris.com
Media Contact
Gabriela Fernández / gabriela.fernandez@volaris.com
