Delta's New AI-Powered EV Charging Management System DeltaGrid(R) EVM Ensuring Safety, Power Stability, and Efficiency Worldwide

TAIPEI, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and energy management, today announced its new EV charging management system, DeltaGrid® EVM, an innovative platform featuring artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and seamless integration with energy infrastructure (solar energy and energy storage), is enhancing the power stability and operating efficiency of EV charging sites across the world. Electrical safety, billing, and day-to-day management are critical issues to support the rapid growth of EV charging infrastructure in residential and commercial buildings since most buildings did not conceived the capacity for setting up chargers at the time of construction. A scheduling system powered by an AI model prevents exceed demand contract or overloading, allowing existing buildings to provide charging services without significant renovation. DeltaGrid® EVM is also the leading solution in the industry to incorporate EV charging, solar energy and energy storage into a single platform. Since its launch, DeltaGrid® EVM has not only added value to EV charging sites in Taiwan, but also in several commercial offices, shopping malls, and gas stations in Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

Dr. Jacky Lai, DeltaGrid® Business Head at Delta's Energy Infrastructure and Industrial Solutions Business Unit stated, "As EV charging change people's electricity consumption behavior, power consumption of individual sites will increase in the future, and predicting electricity consumption peak will also become more difficult. With these increasing challenges to the grid, integrating solar energy, energy storage, and EV charging energy infrastructure will become the future trends. Energy efficiency and electricity bills are further optimized with time-of-use tariffs for peak shaving and distributing surplus solar energy. At the same time, as ESG issues are gaining momentum, corporate users are also considering solar energy and energy storage when introducing chargers to improve the overall efficiency of renewable energy use and reduce carbon emissions. The market's views toward charging management will elevate from simple equipment monitoring to energy management."

The DeltaGrid® EVM EV charging management system includes four major functions: Smart charging, energy scheduling, charger management, and digital O&M services. Through chargers grouping, scheduling, and real-time load management, charging peaks can be distributed to ensure that all EVs are charged. With time-of-use tariffs and flexible rates to guide charging behavior, integration of energy storage, and the regulation of off-peak and surplus solar energy can reduce over-contract penalty and accident risks, ensure operational efficiency, and mitigate the impact on the grid. The system also includes eMSP function to provide membership management, access control, and payment features, which are required for operating charging stations. Using digitalized operations and maintenance services to optimize system uptime, Delta helps station managers connect to e-mobility painlessly with lower switching costs, allowing energy management and business models to be achieved in one go.

Delta has been involved in the development of EV chargers for more than ten years. With years of experience working with major charging station operators in Europe and the U.S., Delta fully understands the various management aspects and service requirements involved with charging stations. Delta is actively promoting charging station management in Europe, the U.S., and Southeast Asia, and hopes to integrate the IoT and energy control technology to contribute to the globe's upcoming low-carbon era of electric transportation.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data centre infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centres and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 11 consecutive years. In 2021, Delta was also recognized by CDP with leadership level ratings for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

About DeltaGrid® Energy Management Platform

DeltaGrid® is a cloud-based energy management platform developed by Delta Electronics, Inc. Leveraging AIoT technology, it empowers energy infrastructure systems and redefines equipment monitoring through digital operation and maintenance to optimize equipment availability and operational efficiency. DeltaGrid® includes DeltaGrid® EVM (EV charging and energy management), DeltaGrid® EM (energy storage system, energy storage ancillary services, solar power plants, carbon emissions tracking, RE100 surplus renewables management) and DeltaGrid® O&M (Operation and maintenance services) software systems.

The DeltaGrid® has been certified with the IEC 62443-3-3 Industrial network and system security standard. By strengthening the data integration interfaces of both software and hardware, the solution can help to ensure system security of energy infrastructure. Through the DeltaGrid® digital service, Delta can provide original comprehensive services, including real-time equipment monitoring, AI equipment predictive maintenance, and 24-hour operation and maintenance services, for customers around the world.

