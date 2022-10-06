Florida Hoteliers Provide Accommodations for Florida Families in Need

VISIT FLORIDA Coordinates Lodging for Florida NICU Families Displaced After the Storm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the state's response to Hurricane Ian, VISIT FLORIDA has worked closely with authorities and travel brands, such as Expedia, AirBnb and hoteliers throughout the state, to connect displaced Floridians with resources for finding suitable short- and long-term accommodations.

VISIT FLORIDA Logo (PRNewswire)

Earlier this week, VISIT FLORIDA learned of 23 families, who evacuated from their homes in Lee County while their newborns were in NICU care, were urgently in need of temporary housing in Broward County as their infants were being transferred to nearby hospitals. Thanks to the Broward hospitality industry, VISIT FLORIDA was able to secure accommodations for every single family in need of assistance.

The donated rooms, spanning across 19 hotels in Broward County, will be provided to the families free of charge while their babies receive life-saving medical care from Broward Health, Joe Dimaggio, Memorial Miromar, and Memorial West Hospital.

Hotels donating rooms include:

Bahia Mar

Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach

Costa Hollywood

Diplomat Beach Resort

Embassy Suites Fort Lauderdale 17th Street

Four Seasons Ft. Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa

Hilton Garden Ft. Lauderdale Airport

Hollywood Beach Marriott Hotel

Maren Curio Collection by Hilton

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort

Marriott Ft. Lauderdale Airport

Renaissance Fort Lauderdale West - Plantation

Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale Riverside Hotel

Sonesta Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

The Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

The Pelican Grand

W Fort Lauderdale

"We are humbled to be able to help Floridians recover from the devastating impact of Hurricane Ian," said Dana Young, VISIT FLORIDA President and CEO. "This incredible act of generosity from our hotel partners ensures that some of Florida's most vulnerable residents are still able to get critical medical care despite being displaced by the storm. We sincerely thank these hotels for their donations to Florida's NICU families and making such a positive impact on our state."

"When Dana Young contacted us to help these Southwest Florida families in need, the answer was an immediate "YES" and we mobilized," said Heiko Dobrikow, The Las Olas Company / Riverside Hotel, EVP / GM said. "Within less than 12 hours, the Broward County Hoteliers committed to take care of our fellow residents and provide a small sense of peace during their difficult times."

Donating To Floridians In Need

First Lady Casey DeSantis recently announced that within the first five days of activation, the Florida Disaster Fund raised nearly $35 million in donations to support communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. To ensure every dollar goes directly to Floridians in need, Volunteer Florida, Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Paypal's Braintree have waived all administrative and credit card fees for contributions made to the Florida Disaster Fund.

To make a contribution to the relief fund which will help those affected by Hurricane Ian, visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or by texting DISASTER to 20222.

Visitors with questions or concerns about their Florida vacation should go to VISITFLORIDA.com for real-time information from local travel sources to make the most informed travel planning decisions possible.

