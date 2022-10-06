NBC Sports and SportsDataIO Announce Partnership to Create a 360 Degree Player Data & News Feed

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsDataIO and NBC Sports' Rotoworld have partnered to bring an instant integrated best-in-class Data-plus-News feed to market, it was announced today.

NBC Sports Edge + SportsDataIO Partnership (PRNewswire)

"Being selected as NBC Sports' exclusive distribution partner creates an instant market-leading product bundle."

For the first time ever, NBC Sports is making its Rotoworld Player News available to third parties as a component of SportsDataIO's Players' Feed through an exclusive distribution partnership between the two companies.

SportsDataIO has been delivering its products for more than 15 years. In that time, the company has provided hundreds of clients the most accurate and timely content that are essential for gaming, fantasy and media brands. Those companies have come to rely on SportsDataIO's API feeds, predictive engines, and data visualizations to power leading products across multiple verticals.

"Rotoworld's Player News, coupled with SportsDataIO's Player Data, gives first time access to Media, Fantasy, Sports Betting sites and more – a true 360-degree content offering," said Ed Williams, Sr. Director, Content (Betting/Gaming), NBC Sports EDGE and Rotoworld. "Combining the best player news and the most timely and thorough sports data in the market creates a valuable and winning combination."

"Being selected as NBC Sports' exclusive distribution partner for their best-in-class Player News gives us the final component to round-out our Players' Feed product, containing lineups, injuries, rosters and depth charts, creating an instant market-leading product bundle," said Dustin Sullivan, President for SportsDataIO.

Top brands have joined SportsDataIO for its award winning Real Time Data Products and in-house data feed expertise. This NBC Sports partnership for Rotoworld news further creates a true one-stop-shop experience for SportsDataIO customers.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects people to the moments that matter most and serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. The sports media company presents premier content across linear platforms NBC, USA Network, Golf Channel, as well numerous digital sites, including Peacock. It also consists of NBC Sports Next, a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within its three groups: Youth & Recreational Sports, Golf, and Betting & Gaming. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, Big Ten Conference, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, Notre Dame, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, MLB, Tour de France, Roland-Garros, and many more.

About SportsDataIO

Celebrating 15 years in 2022, and recently having won SBC's Best Data Product, SportsDataIO has grown to become a leading sports data firm for media, gaming and fantasy industries by providing access to data APIs, predictive engines and data visualizations. Headquartered in Philadelphia PA, SportsDataIO is privately held and services more than 300 clients globally.

Media Contact:

David Smith, SportsDataIO, david.smith[at]sportsdata.io

Jake Gellerman, NBC Sports, Jake.Gellerman@nbcuni.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SportsDataIO