Paper™ Launches New Streaming Service Featuring Interactive After-School Programming

MONTREAL, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Paper ™, provider of the leading virtual Educational Support System, announced the official launch of PaperLive, an after-school streaming channel designed to pique students' innate curiosity while also providing an engaging learning experience. The new educational streaming service went live in late September for all 2.5 million-plus student Paper users after a successful pilot this summer.

With PaperLive, students can take part in live weekly learning experiences similar to serialized TV shows, with the main difference being that students actively engage with gamified storylines presented by hosts. The extracurricular programming is offered at no cost to students on the Paper platform, is completely ad-free, and contains only vetted content that parents and caregivers can trust.

"I am thrilled to introduce PaperLive's incredible shows to millions of students," said Philip Cutler, Paper co-founder and CEO. "The stellar team behind PaperLive worked tirelessly to connect learning and entertainment while giving students a fun and safe space to explore their interests and curiosities."

Access to after-school programming can be too expensive for many families. With this in mind, PaperLive ensures equitable access to high-quality, entertaining, and informative extracurricular content for all students.

"Typical after-school programs are often inequitable for many families due to high participation costs and transportation challenges," added Cutler. "PaperLive plays a strong role in our mission to promote equity and level the playing field."

PaperLive's hosts are educational experts in a variety of subjects, and they're adept at weaving together captivating storytelling with important concepts covered in K-12 learning. Settings and subjects vary, with show locales ranging from deep blue seas to starry galaxies. Students can explore a range of topics, including astronomy, financial literacy, history, marine biology, and much more.

"PaperLive has a strong narrative element," said Brian Swenlin, PaperLive executive producer. "We don't just present the lesson—we give it a story that students can follow from beginning to end so they can identify with our host, who is framed as the hero."

After decades of working in children's television and family entertainment at The Walt Disney Co., Warner Bros., Nickelodeon, and more, Swenlin joined the PaperLive team to ensure the programming is engaging, entertaining, and exciting for today's students.

"These live episodes are completely different from watching prerecorded videos on a streaming service," added Swenlin. "The kids become engaged with our content because we offer a live experience where the host asks questions and the students answer them. But it's not a classroom—it's an adventure. It puts the kids in the driver's seat and makes for a much more engaging learning experience."

Students choose how deeply they want to engage with each episode—from actively answering the host's questions in the chat and taking part in interactive games to simply sitting back and taking it all in. Learn more at paper.co/live .

Mission-driven educators founded Paper to help every student reach their full potential through an unlimited, on-demand Educational Support System ("ESS") that includes 1:1 Live Help, a Review Center, college and career support, and PaperLive. Paper's highly qualified educators provide an instructional framework emphasizing inquiry-based learning to empower students to pursue lifelong learning and prepare for college and career success. Paper also offers multilingual support across more than 200 K-12 subjects in English, Spanish, French, and Mandarin. With a mission to help close achievement and opportunity gaps, Paper aims to address the inequities facing all students—especially those from marginalized groups.

As of June 2022, Paper supports approximately 2.5 million students at hundreds of unique school districts across 30 U.S. states and Canada. Learn more or request a demo at paper.co .

